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NationalApril 22

Christchurch hit by flooding

A cliff has collapsed at Lyttelton as stormy weather - described by the council as a one-in-a-century event - continues to batter the region.
NationalApril 21

'Subconscious bias' holding down women's pay

Women earn less than men because they are seen as pushovers when they don't negotiate hard and are seen as &quot;ball-breakers&quot; when they do, a psychologist says.
NationalApril 1

Cyclist killed in collision with truck

A female cyclist died when her bike went under the front of a truck on Christchurch's Lincoln Rd this morning.
NationalMarch 7

P lab found in upmarket Wellington apartment

Four people appeared in court today facing charges related to a P lab that was discovered in a central Wellington apartment early today.
P lab found in upmarket Wellington apartment
P lab found in upmarket Wellington apartment
NationalMarch 3

Call for dogs ban after horror attack

Whakatane's mayor says some dog breeds should be banned after a 7-year-old girl was mauled in a dog attack in Murupara yesterday.
Call for dogs ban after horror attack
Call for dogs ban after horror attack
NationalMarch 3

Craig to limit defamation claim

Conservatives' leader Colin Craig has split a defamation claim against the Greens co-leader, focusing it on Russel Norman's comments about his views on women.
Craig to limit defamation claim
Craig to limit defamation claim
NationalJanuary 17

NZ drivers ditch gas guzzlers

Higher petrol prices and more fuel-efficient engines have prompted Kiwis to ditch bigger gas guzzlers in favour of smaller vehicles, industry experts say.
NationalJanuary 14

Childless couples happier - study

Children do not make for a happier marriage, according to a study that challenges some assumptions about what makes relationships tick.
NationalJanuary 13

Cyclone bears down on Tonga

New Zealand aid agencies are poised to respond to a huge tropical cyclone that is bearing down on northern Tonga.
NationalJanuary 11

Car in fatal crash was unroadworthy

Police took the car keys from a drunk driver only hours before the same car crashed through three fences and overturned in Thames early this morning, killing an 18-year-old man.