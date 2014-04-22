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Latest
National
April 22
Christchurch hit by flooding
A cliff has collapsed at Lyttelton as stormy weather - described by the council as a one-in-a-century event - continues to batter the region.
National
April 21
'Subconscious bias' holding down women's pay
Women earn less than men because they are seen as pushovers when they don't negotiate hard and are seen as "ball-breakers" when they do, a psychologist says.
National
April 1
Cyclist killed in collision with truck
A female cyclist died when her bike went under the front of a truck on Christchurch's Lincoln Rd this morning.
National
March 7
P lab found in upmarket Wellington apartment
Four people appeared in court today facing charges related to a P lab that was discovered in a central Wellington apartment early today.
National
March 3
Call for dogs ban after horror attack
Whakatane's mayor says some dog breeds should be banned after a 7-year-old girl was mauled in a dog attack in Murupara yesterday.
National
March 3
Craig to limit defamation claim
Conservatives' leader Colin Craig has split a defamation claim against the Greens co-leader, focusing it on Russel Norman's comments about his views on women.
National
January 17
NZ drivers ditch gas guzzlers
Higher petrol prices and more fuel-efficient engines have prompted Kiwis to ditch bigger gas guzzlers in favour of smaller vehicles, industry experts say.
National
January 14
Childless couples happier - study
Children do not make for a happier marriage, according to a study that challenges some assumptions about what makes relationships tick.
National
January 13
Cyclone bears down on Tonga
New Zealand aid agencies are poised to respond to a huge tropical cyclone that is bearing down on northern Tonga.
National
January 11
Car in fatal crash was unroadworthy
Police took the car keys from a drunk driver only hours before the same car crashed through three fences and overturned in Thames early this morning, killing an 18-year-old man.
View more