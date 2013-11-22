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LeagueNovember 22

League: Prizemoney secondary to Kiwis

There's more than just the trophy and claims to be able to call yourself world champions at stake over the next week - there's also some healthy prizemoney on offer.
League: Prizemoney secondary to Kiwis
League: Prizemoney secondary to Kiwis
LeagueNovember 22

League: Kiwis dismiss Wembley factor

It's one of the iconic stadiums of the world and England are hoping a big crowd at Wembley stadium tilts Sunday morning's World Cup semifinal against the Kiwis in their favour.
League: Kiwis dismiss Wembley factor
League: Kiwis dismiss Wembley factor
LeagueNovember 22

League: Kiwis hope to keep it clean

The identity of three of the four teams involved in this weekend's World Cup semifinals was never in doubt but they have taken varying paths to this point both on and off the field.
League: Kiwis hope to keep it clean
League: Kiwis hope to keep it clean
LeagueNovember 8

League: Injuries biggest worry in big Kiwis win

The Kiwis easily beat Papua New Guinea in Leeds this morning but it still wasn't the complete performance they were looking for and of more concern were a handful of worrying setbacks with injuries to key players.
League: Injuries biggest worry in big Kiwis win
League: Injuries biggest worry in big Kiwis win
LeagueNovember 7

League: Whare gets into his comfort zone

There's a tradition among the Kiwis that any newcomers to the team need to get up in front of the squad and perform a song.
League: Whare gets into his comfort zone
League: Whare gets into his comfort zone
FootballNovember 1

Football: Domestic Mexican side no easier for All Whites

The prospect of leaving out the best overseas-based players would be unthinkable for the All Whites, but the move by Mexico won't necessarily make them any easier to beat for a place at next year's World Cup.
Football: Domestic Mexican side no easier for All Whites
Football: Domestic Mexican side no easier for All Whites
LeagueOctober 31

League: Foran, Johnson give Kiwis half a chance

The withdrawal of Thomas Leuluai from the side to face France on tomorrow morning (NZT) is a blow for the Kiwis but it gives Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran another chance to develop their relationship in the halves.
League: Foran, Johnson give Kiwis half a chance
League: Foran, Johnson give Kiwis half a chance
RugbyOctober 30

Rugby: SBW targets Olympic gold

Sonny Bill Williams has a lot of goals still left to achieve in his grand plan and has confirmed one of them is to win gold in rugby sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Rugby: SBW targets Olympic gold
Rugby: SBW targets Olympic gold
LeagueOctober 30

League: Ropati signs new Warriors deal

Jerome Ropati will extend his Warriors career into a 12th season after signing a new one-year contract with the club.
League: Ropati signs new Warriors deal
League: Ropati signs new Warriors deal
BasketballOctober 29

Basketball: Big Red jumps at chance to return to Breakers

Gary Wilkinson expected to be reading up on the law this year rather than the Breakers' playbook but he said it took about &quot;two seconds&quot; to decide to return to a club he won two ANBL titles with.