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Latest
League
November 22
League: Prizemoney secondary to Kiwis
There's more than just the trophy and claims to be able to call yourself world champions at stake over the next week - there's also some healthy prizemoney on offer.
League
November 22
League: Kiwis dismiss Wembley factor
It's one of the iconic stadiums of the world and England are hoping a big crowd at Wembley stadium tilts Sunday morning's World Cup semifinal against the Kiwis in their favour.
League
November 22
League: Kiwis hope to keep it clean
The identity of three of the four teams involved in this weekend's World Cup semifinals was never in doubt but they have taken varying paths to this point both on and off the field.
League
November 8
League: Injuries biggest worry in big Kiwis win
The Kiwis easily beat Papua New Guinea in Leeds this morning but it still wasn't the complete performance they were looking for and of more concern were a handful of worrying setbacks with injuries to key players.
League
November 7
League: Whare gets into his comfort zone
There's a tradition among the Kiwis that any newcomers to the team need to get up in front of the squad and perform a song.
Football
November 1
Football: Domestic Mexican side no easier for All Whites
The prospect of leaving out the best overseas-based players would be unthinkable for the All Whites, but the move by Mexico won't necessarily make them any easier to beat for a place at next year's World Cup.
League
October 31
League: Foran, Johnson give Kiwis half a chance
The withdrawal of Thomas Leuluai from the side to face France on tomorrow morning (NZT) is a blow for the Kiwis but it gives Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran another chance to develop their relationship in the halves.
Rugby
October 30
Rugby: SBW targets Olympic gold
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League
October 30
League: Ropati signs new Warriors deal
Jerome Ropati will extend his Warriors career into a 12th season after signing a new one-year contract with the club.
Basketball
October 29
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