SECTIONS
apnz apnz
patrick@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsSeptember 29

McKenzie ready for test debut

After spending  more than three months in the All Black environment without a hint of making his test debut,  Damian McKenzie has been judged ready to celebrate a special milestone against Argentina on Sunday.
McKenzie ready for test debut
McKenzie ready for test debut
NewsJune 3

Rugby: Savea injury could open door for Fekitoa

Malakai Fekitoa's ability to cover both midfield positions and, at a pinch, wing, could see him as a beneficiary if Julian Savea is ruled out of the first test against England.
Rugby: Savea injury could open door for Fekitoa
Rugby: Savea injury could open door for Fekitoa
RugbyJune 2

Rugby: Coles standing on brink for All Blacks

With only two hookers in the All Blacks squad to play England, Dane Coles is standing on the brink of a series which could catapult him past ageing warrior Keven Mealamu as the best No2 in the country.
Rugby: Coles standing on brink for All Blacks
Rugby: Coles standing on brink for All Blacks
RugbyMay 26

Rugby: Hansen relishing England challenge

For All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, England are the perfect opposition to play as he seeks to draw a line under his team’s unbeaten exploits of last year.
Rugby: Hansen relishing England challenge
Rugby: Hansen relishing England challenge
RugbyApril 27

Rugby: Shoulder injury makes Braid major doubt

Having made one big step forward with their victory over the Waratahs, the Blues' next stride could be checked slightly with news that captain Luke Braid's injured shoulder is likely to keep him out of the next game against the Reds.
Rugby: Shoulder injury makes Braid major doubt
Rugby: Shoulder injury makes Braid major doubt
RugbyApril 21

Rugby: Hurricanes failure final straw for Benji

The slowly unfolding car crash that was the Blues' Benji Marshall experiment skidded to a final and dramatic halt yesterday, but the main damage was done on Friday in Wellington.
NewsApril 6

Rugby: Highlanders do it the hard way

The Highlanders have recorded an untidy victory over the Rebels tonight, but coach Jamie Joseph isn't likely to care a jot - with three wins they have already equalled their total for the whole of last season.
RugbyMarch 23

Rugby: Hickey looks at home in No 10 jersey

Jerome Kaino and Ma'a Nonu have come through their first assignment of the season and will see their workloads increase markedly from here, but it's the continued progress of young first-five Simon Hickey which is proving an unexpected bonus for the Blues.
RugbyMarch 22

Rugby: Blues bounce back with win

Welcome back to the Blues, Jerome Kaino and Ma'a Nonu, a franchise where you never quite know what you're going to get from one week to the next but it's usually entertaining.
RugbyMarch 11

Rugby: Carter targets club return

Dan Carter's last act as a rugby player was to hobble off Twickenham with yet another Achilles injury in his 100th test.