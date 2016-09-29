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Latest
News
September 29
McKenzie ready for test debut
After spending more than three months in the All Black environment without a hint of making his test debut, Damian McKenzie has been judged ready to celebrate a special milestone against Argentina on Sunday.
News
June 3
Rugby: Savea injury could open door for Fekitoa
Malakai Fekitoa's ability to cover both midfield positions and, at a pinch, wing, could see him as a beneficiary if Julian Savea is ruled out of the first test against England.
Rugby
June 2
Rugby: Coles standing on brink for All Blacks
With only two hookers in the All Blacks squad to play England, Dane Coles is standing on the brink of a series which could catapult him past ageing warrior Keven Mealamu as the best No2 in the country.
Rugby
May 26
Rugby: Hansen relishing England challenge
For All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, England are the perfect opposition to play as he seeks to draw a line under his team’s unbeaten exploits of last year.
Rugby
April 27
Rugby: Shoulder injury makes Braid major doubt
Having made one big step forward with their victory over the Waratahs, the Blues' next stride could be checked slightly with news that captain Luke Braid's injured shoulder is likely to keep him out of the next game against the Reds.
Rugby
April 21
Rugby: Hurricanes failure final straw for Benji
The slowly unfolding car crash that was the Blues' Benji Marshall experiment skidded to a final and dramatic halt yesterday, but the main damage was done on Friday in Wellington.
News
April 6
Rugby: Highlanders do it the hard way
The Highlanders have recorded an untidy victory over the Rebels tonight, but coach Jamie Joseph isn't likely to care a jot - with three wins they have already equalled their total for the whole of last season.
Rugby
March 23
Rugby: Hickey looks at home in No 10 jersey
Jerome Kaino and Ma'a Nonu have come through their first assignment of the season and will see their workloads increase markedly from here, but it's the continued progress of young first-five Simon Hickey which is proving an unexpected bonus for the Blues.
Rugby
March 22
Rugby: Blues bounce back with win
Welcome back to the Blues, Jerome Kaino and Ma'a Nonu, a franchise where you never quite know what you're going to get from one week to the next but it's usually entertaining.
Rugby
March 11
Rugby: Carter targets club return
Dan Carter's last act as a rugby player was to hobble off Twickenham with yet another Achilles injury in his 100th test.
View more