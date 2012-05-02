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NationalMay 2

Gisborne mayor takes rail petition to Parliament

Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon has taken his city's plea to save its railway line into his own hands, travelling to Parliament today to appeal to the Government.
BusinessApril 30

Fonterra backs new dairy bill

Fonterra has given its blessing to a proposed law change that will increase transparency in the dairy industry, but has maintained that new rules for monitoring milk price setting are unnecessary.
NationalApril 27

Parole changes too weak, says murder victim's mother

Proposed parole changes do not go far enough and the system needs to be abolished, the mother of murdered Auckland pizza delivery man Michael Choy says.
Parole changes too weak, says murder victim's mother
Parole changes too weak, says murder victim's mother
NationalApril 26

Sex offender register wouldn't name and shame

A proposed sex offenders register would be kept private and would not name and shame, Police Minister Anne Tolley says.
NationalApril 19

MPs respond to Collins' defamation letters

Labour MPs Andrew Little and Trevor Mallard are maintaining that they have not defamed ACC Minister Judith Collins, and say they they will make that clear in responses to letters from the minister's lawyer today.
NationalApril 13

ACC wants file destroyed after privacy blunder

A sexual abuse victim who was one of thousands of ACC clients to have details released in a privacy breach has been asked by the organisation to destroy information relating to other claims sent to him in error.
NationalApril 10

NZ-bound asylum seekers given temporary visas

The Australian Government needs to tread very carefully in dealing with 10 Chinese asylum seekers reportedly heading for New Zealand, a refugee advocate says.
NationalApril 10

MP among skimming scam victims

Green MP Julie Anne Genter is among up to 60 New Zealanders targeted in an international skimming scam.
NationalApril 5

Privacy Commissioner backs information sharing Bill

Privacy Commissioner Marie Shroff today gave her stamp of approval to legislation that would relax the rules around sharing information between public service agencies.
NationalApril 5

Sophie Elliott's father backs victims of crime bill

The father of murdered Dunedin woman Sophie Elliott has lent his support to a proposed law change that provides more provisions for the victims of crime.