GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
apnz apnz
amelia@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
May 2
Gisborne mayor takes rail petition to Parliament
Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon has taken his city's plea to save its railway line into his own hands, travelling to Parliament today to appeal to the Government.
Business
April 30
Fonterra backs new dairy bill
Fonterra has given its blessing to a proposed law change that will increase transparency in the dairy industry, but has maintained that new rules for monitoring milk price setting are unnecessary.
National
April 27
Parole changes too weak, says murder victim's mother
Proposed parole changes do not go far enough and the system needs to be abolished, the mother of murdered Auckland pizza delivery man Michael Choy says.
National
April 26
Sex offender register wouldn't name and shame
A proposed sex offenders register would be kept private and would not name and shame, Police Minister Anne Tolley says.
National
April 19
MPs respond to Collins' defamation letters
Labour MPs Andrew Little and Trevor Mallard are maintaining that they have not defamed ACC Minister Judith Collins, and say they they will make that clear in responses to letters from the minister's lawyer today.
National
April 13
ACC wants file destroyed after privacy blunder
A sexual abuse victim who was one of thousands of ACC clients to have details released in a privacy breach has been asked by the organisation to destroy information relating to other claims sent to him in error.
National
April 10
NZ-bound asylum seekers given temporary visas
The Australian Government needs to tread very carefully in dealing with 10 Chinese asylum seekers reportedly heading for New Zealand, a refugee advocate says.
National
April 10
MP among skimming scam victims
Green MP Julie Anne Genter is among up to 60 New Zealanders targeted in an international skimming scam.
National
April 5
Privacy Commissioner backs information sharing Bill
Privacy Commissioner Marie Shroff today gave her stamp of approval to legislation that would relax the rules around sharing information between public service agencies.
National
April 5
Sophie Elliott's father backs victims of crime bill
The father of murdered Dunedin woman Sophie Elliott has lent his support to a proposed law change that provides more provisions for the victims of crime.
View more