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Arrow Koehler
arrow.koehler@odt.co.nz

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North OtagoFebruary 16

Firefighters fulfil long-held goals

The Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade will have six more hands to help out as three new firefighters join the force.
Firefighters fulfil long-held goals
Firefighters fulfil long-held goals
North OtagoFebruary 16

Oamaru’s new officer skates in

Kadin Fletcher has never so much as taken a toilet stop in Oamaru before, but now he plays a part in keeping the town safe.
Oamaru’s new officer skates in
Oamaru’s new officer skates in
North OtagoFebruary 9

Fiery fellas

Dragons have conquered the library.
Fiery fellas
Fiery fellas
North OtagoFebruary 9

Four art exhibitions offer eclectic mix

Exhibitions about being a party animal, Oamaru’s crazy architecture, the image of God and the seasons are open at the art gallery.
Four art exhibitions offer eclectic mix
Four art exhibitions offer eclectic mix
North OtagoFebruary 9

Show promises to entertain all

Some Broadway classics will be presented in Oamaru next month.
Show promises to entertain all
Show promises to entertain all
North OtagoFebruary 9

Chance to win prizes by pedalling

Zooming around on two wheels could earn you some rewards.
Chance to win prizes by pedalling
Chance to win prizes by pedalling
North OtagoFebruary 9

Thunder and lightning ...

Thunderstorms, flash flooding and wind is not the summer dream but Oamaru received just that last Friday.
Thunder and lightning ...
Thunder and lightning ...
North OtagoFebruary 2

Interest shown in Japanese culture

Kimono, origami and calligraphy were on display last week to increase understanding of the town’s growing Japanese population.
Interest shown in Japanese culture
Interest shown in Japanese culture
North OtagoFebruary 2

Friendly visitor from far away drops in

A kea paying a rare visit to Coastal Otago delighted a farming family and their overseas guests.
Friendly visitor from far away drops in
Friendly visitor from far away drops in
North OtagoJanuary 26

Bluebottles in Campbells Bay attributed to El Nino

El Nino continues to cause unusual phenomena, blue tropical jellyfish washing up on shore in Waitaki being a recent example.
Bluebottles in Campbells Bay attributed to El Nino
Bluebottles in Campbells Bay attributed to El Nino