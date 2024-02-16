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Arrow Koehler
arrow.koehler@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
February 16
Firefighters fulfil long-held goals
The Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade will have six more hands to help out as three new firefighters join the force.
North Otago
February 16
Oamaru’s new officer skates in
Kadin Fletcher has never so much as taken a toilet stop in Oamaru before, but now he plays a part in keeping the town safe.
North Otago
February 9
Fiery fellas
Dragons have conquered the library.
North Otago
February 9
Four art exhibitions offer eclectic mix
Exhibitions about being a party animal, Oamaru’s crazy architecture, the image of God and the seasons are open at the art gallery.
North Otago
February 9
Show promises to entertain all
Some Broadway classics will be presented in Oamaru next month.
North Otago
February 9
Chance to win prizes by pedalling
Zooming around on two wheels could earn you some rewards.
North Otago
February 9
Thunder and lightning ...
Thunderstorms, flash flooding and wind is not the summer dream but Oamaru received just that last Friday.
North Otago
February 2
Interest shown in Japanese culture
Kimono, origami and calligraphy were on display last week to increase understanding of the town’s growing Japanese population.
North Otago
February 2
Friendly visitor from far away drops in
A kea paying a rare visit to Coastal Otago delighted a farming family and their overseas guests.
North Otago
January 26
Bluebottles in Campbells Bay attributed to El Nino
El Nino continues to cause unusual phenomena, blue tropical jellyfish washing up on shore in Waitaki being a recent example.
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