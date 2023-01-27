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Aspen Bruce
aspen.bruce@odt.co.nz

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WānakaJanuary 27

Deaths bring renewed focus on water safety

Recent water tragedies in the South have sparked a number of people to speak out about water safety and the dangers of swimming in cold water.
Deaths bring renewed focus on water safety
Deaths bring renewed focus on water safety
WānakaJanuary 25

Work to start on $5 million Mt Iron roundabout

Construction of the roundabout at the State Highway 6 and SH84 intersection at Mt Iron, near Wanaka, will begin in February.
Work to start on $5 million Mt Iron roundabout
Work to start on $5 million Mt Iron roundabout
WānakaJanuary 22

53 days of climbing for mental health awareness

The sense of community support and pride was palpable yesterday as Glen Thurston finished 53 consecutive days hiking Corner Peak, above Lake Hawea.
53 days of climbing for mental health awareness
53 days of climbing for mental health awareness
WānakaJanuary 11

Sound engineer hits early-career high note

Oscar Goodwin is on a whole different wavelength to most 16-year-olds.
Sound engineer hits early-career high note
Sound engineer hits early-career high note
WānakaJune 26

Wanaka community embraces new holiday

Rain did not deter hundreds from gathering to celebrate Matariki at Roys Park at the weekend.
Wanaka community embraces new holiday
Wanaka community embraces new holiday
WānakaJune 16

'So excited, pretty cold': Aussie family hit Cardrona

Keen skiers including the Donovan family from Australia were among the first on Cardrona's slopes this morning as the season gets under way.
'So excited, pretty cold': Aussie family hit Cardrona
'So excited, pretty cold': Aussie family hit Cardrona