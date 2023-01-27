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Aspen Bruce
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Latest
Wānaka
January 27
Deaths bring renewed focus on water safety
Recent water tragedies in the South have sparked a number of people to speak out about water safety and the dangers of swimming in cold water.
Wānaka
January 25
Work to start on $5 million Mt Iron roundabout
Construction of the roundabout at the State Highway 6 and SH84 intersection at Mt Iron, near Wanaka, will begin in February.
Wānaka
January 22
53 days of climbing for mental health awareness
The sense of community support and pride was palpable yesterday as Glen Thurston finished 53 consecutive days hiking Corner Peak, above Lake Hawea.
Wānaka
January 11
Sound engineer hits early-career high note
Oscar Goodwin is on a whole different wavelength to most 16-year-olds.
Wānaka
June 26
Wanaka community embraces new holiday
Rain did not deter hundreds from gathering to celebrate Matariki at Roys Park at the weekend.
Wānaka
June 16
'So excited, pretty cold': Aussie family hit Cardrona
Keen skiers including the Donovan family from Australia were among the first on Cardrona's slopes this morning as the season gets under way.