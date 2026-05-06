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Barry Clarke
barry@starmedia.kiwi

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NationalMay 6

Canterbury playground tagging 'despicable', 'appalling'

"Free Palestine" and pro-trans lives tagging at a children’s playground in Canterbury has been labelled "despicable" and "appalling".
Canterbury playground tagging 'despicable', 'appalling'
Canterbury playground tagging 'despicable', 'appalling'
SelwynMay 6

'This is just appalling': Vandalism 'lowers the standards of the town'

That is the view of many in the community after another children’s playground in Canterbury was hit by taggers.
'This is just appalling': Vandalism 'lowers the standards of the town'
'This is just appalling': Vandalism 'lowers the standards of the town'
NationalMarch 19

82-year-old confronts teen after early morning antics

That was the no-nonsense question put to a 14-year-old caught with others banging on doors to wake up householders in a Canterbury township during the early hours of the morning.
SelwynMarch 19

'Do you want a broken finger?' 82-year-old confronts teen trouble maker

That was the no-nonsense question put to a 14-year-old caught with others banging on doors to wake up householders in a Canterbury township during the early hours of the morning.
SelwynOctober 30

Who you gonna call when your phone goes down the gurgler? Firefighters, of course

When a Canterbury couple arrived for their weekly 10am mahjong game they realised one of their cellphones was missing.
Who you gonna call when your phone goes down the gurgler? Firefighters, of course
Who you gonna call when your phone goes down the gurgler? Firefighters, of course
SelwynJanuary 17

Glitchy Lincoln ATM swallowing cards

The troublesome Westpac ATM in Lincoln’s main street has been playing up again - this time swallowing cards.
Glitchy Lincoln ATM swallowing cards
Glitchy Lincoln ATM swallowing cards
NationalDecember 18

Mufti cops stopping pub patrons in anti-drink-drive move

Suspected drink-drivers leaving Canterbury hotel car parks are being followed and then pulled over by police in unmarked vehicles.
Mufti cops stopping pub patrons in anti-drink-drive move
Mufti cops stopping pub patrons in anti-drink-drive move
SelwynDecember 18

You’re being watched: Hotel car parks under surveillance for drink drivers

Suspected drink drivers leaving Canterbury hotel car parks are being followed and then pulled over by police in unmarked vehicles.
You’re being watched: Hotel car parks under surveillance for drink drivers
You’re being watched: Hotel car parks under surveillance for drink drivers
SelwynAugust 12

Ngāi Tahu hut owners will meet iwi to stop eviction

A Greenpark Huts resident has asked for a meeting with Ngāi Tahu early next month so he and other iwi members can state their case to stay at the Canterbury lakeside settlement.
Ngāi Tahu hut owners will meet iwi to stop eviction
Ngāi Tahu hut owners will meet iwi to stop eviction
RugbyJuly 25

All Blacks debut a family affair

Sam Darry was just three months old when he got his first look at the All Blacks environment: Mum Katrina was the nutritionist and, at times, he would be in a front pack when she went to work.
All Blacks debut a family affair
All Blacks debut a family affair