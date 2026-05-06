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Barry Clarke
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Latest
National
May 6
Canterbury playground tagging 'despicable', 'appalling'
"Free Palestine" and pro-trans lives tagging at a children’s playground in Canterbury has been labelled "despicable" and "appalling".
Selwyn
May 6
'This is just appalling': Vandalism 'lowers the standards of the town'
That is the view of many in the community after another children’s playground in Canterbury was hit by taggers.
National
March 19
82-year-old confronts teen after early morning antics
That was the no-nonsense question put to a 14-year-old caught with others banging on doors to wake up householders in a Canterbury township during the early hours of the morning.
Selwyn
March 19
'Do you want a broken finger?' 82-year-old confronts teen trouble maker
That was the no-nonsense question put to a 14-year-old caught with others banging on doors to wake up householders in a Canterbury township during the early hours of the morning.
Selwyn
October 30
Who you gonna call when your phone goes down the gurgler? Firefighters, of course
When a Canterbury couple arrived for their weekly 10am mahjong game they realised one of their cellphones was missing.
Selwyn
January 17
Glitchy Lincoln ATM swallowing cards
The troublesome Westpac ATM in Lincoln’s main street has been playing up again - this time swallowing cards.
National
December 18
Mufti cops stopping pub patrons in anti-drink-drive move
Suspected drink-drivers leaving Canterbury hotel car parks are being followed and then pulled over by police in unmarked vehicles.
Selwyn
December 18
You’re being watched: Hotel car parks under surveillance for drink drivers
Suspected drink drivers leaving Canterbury hotel car parks are being followed and then pulled over by police in unmarked vehicles.
Selwyn
August 12
Ngāi Tahu hut owners will meet iwi to stop eviction
A Greenpark Huts resident has asked for a meeting with Ngāi Tahu early next month so he and other iwi members can state their case to stay at the Canterbury lakeside settlement.
Rugby
July 25
All Blacks debut a family affair
Sam Darry was just three months old when he got his first look at the All Blacks environment: Mum Katrina was the nutritionist and, at times, he would be in a front pack when she went to work.
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