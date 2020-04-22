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Barry Stewart
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Latest
Dunedin
April 22
Allied Press backing Southern businesses, communities
Thank you for welcoming us into your bubble.
Dunedin
March 26
‘ODT’ committed to safety
The newspaper you’re reading was brought to you by a big team. We’re committed to delivering you the news in these difficult times — and we’re also committed to keeping you safe.
Dunedin
March 23
Our commitment to inform you remains
It is often said information is power and into the void comes powerlessness.
Editorial
December 4
Editorial: We got it wrong
The Otago Daily Times failed where you rely upon us the most. For that, we are sincerely sorry.
North Otago
August 23
A new era for the 'Oamaru Mail'
With change comes opportunity and Allied Press, publisher of the Oamaru Mail, is pleased to announce readers in the Waitaki will have a super sized free weekly community newspaper early next month, replacing the five day a week publication.
Dunedin
August 19
Neurosurgery campaign earns award for 'ODT'
The Otago Daily Times completed a remarkable hat-trick at the 2011 Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers' Association awards in Sydney on Thursday night.