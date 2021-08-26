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Bea Gooding
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Latest
Christchurch
August 26
Community service award for dedicated patroller
Community-minded Geoff Chapman has always done what he could to keep others safe.
Christchurch
August 19
'I was a broken man': Overcoming demons to help people with mental illness and disability
Christchurch man Wayne Gibson’s battle with his own demons pushed him to help people with disabilities and mental illnesses who are experiencing long-term unemployment
Christchurch
August 19
Family 'devastated' after lockdown cancels funeral, puts burial wishes in jeopardy
Christchurch resident Kelvin Mcelroy only has his dad's sports trophies to remember him by while he's stuck in lockdown.
Christchurch
August 17
Children’s book authors find beauty in disaster
A broken leg and a job redundancy were exactly what a Christchurch couple needed to fulfil a dream they’ve never had time to embark on.
Christchurch
August 16
Residents' ideas for Brougham St upgrade would relieve pressure, improve safety
An underground subway for cyclists, lower speed limits, better public transport and safer access to properties are some of the changes being called for on Brougham St.
Christchurch
August 12
'Not afraid to ask the hard questions': Unfinished business prompts David East to run again
David East believes his experience as a two-term Christchurch city councillor could give him an advantage over other candidates in October's by-election.
Christchurch
August 6
Food Fight: Business-savvy Cashmere students' card game takes off
A team of enterprising Christchurch high school students are on a mission to educate children about what really goes into their food.
Christchurch
August 5
Fly-tippers warned: Residents make signs to stop people dumping rubbish in their Christchurch suburb
A Christchurch residents' group has resorted to producing their own signs with a loud and clear warning to people who dump trash in their area.
National
August 5
Stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, says former mayor
City councillor Phil Mauger appears close to confirming he'll run for mayor - with recent political jostling over the planned Christchurch stadium's seating capacity a likely platform for his campaign.
Christchurch
August 5
Christchurch stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, former mayor Garry Moore says
City councillor Phil Mauger appears close to confirming he'll run for mayor - with recent political jostling over the planned Christchurch stadium's seating capacity a likely platform for his campaign.
View more