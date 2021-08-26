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Bea Gooding
bea.gooding@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchAugust 26

Community service award for dedicated patroller

Community-minded Geoff Chapman has always done what he could to keep others safe.
Community service award for dedicated patroller
Community service award for dedicated patroller
ChristchurchAugust 19

'I was a broken man': Overcoming demons to help people with mental illness and disability

Christchurch man Wayne Gibson’s battle with his own demons pushed him to help people with disabilities and mental illnesses who are experiencing long-term unemployment
'I was a broken man': Overcoming demons to help people with mental illness and disability
'I was a broken man': Overcoming demons to help people with mental illness and disability
ChristchurchAugust 19

Family 'devastated' after lockdown cancels funeral, puts burial wishes in jeopardy

Christchurch resident Kelvin Mcelroy only has his dad's sports trophies to remember him by while he's stuck in lockdown.
Family 'devastated' after lockdown cancels funeral, puts burial wishes in jeopardy
Family 'devastated' after lockdown cancels funeral, puts burial wishes in jeopardy
ChristchurchAugust 17

Children’s book authors find beauty in disaster

A broken leg and a job redundancy were exactly what a Christchurch couple needed to fulfil a dream they’ve never had time to embark on.
Children’s book authors find beauty in disaster
Children’s book authors find beauty in disaster
ChristchurchAugust 16

Residents' ideas for Brougham St upgrade would relieve pressure, improve safety

An underground subway for cyclists, lower speed limits, better public transport and safer access to properties are some of the changes being called for on Brougham St.
Residents' ideas for Brougham St upgrade would relieve pressure, improve safety
Residents' ideas for Brougham St upgrade would relieve pressure, improve safety
ChristchurchAugust 12

'Not afraid to ask the hard questions': Unfinished business prompts David East to run again

David East believes his experience as a two-term Christchurch city councillor could give him an advantage over other candidates in October's by-election.
'Not afraid to ask the hard questions': Unfinished business prompts David East to run again
'Not afraid to ask the hard questions': Unfinished business prompts David East to run again
ChristchurchAugust 6

Food Fight: Business-savvy Cashmere students' card game takes off

A team of enterprising Christchurch high school students are on a mission to educate children about what really goes into their food.
Food Fight: Business-savvy Cashmere students' card game takes off
Food Fight: Business-savvy Cashmere students' card game takes off
ChristchurchAugust 5

Fly-tippers warned: Residents make signs to stop people dumping rubbish in their Christchurch suburb

A Christchurch residents' group has resorted to producing their own signs with a loud and clear warning to people who dump trash in their area.
Fly-tippers warned: Residents make signs to stop people dumping rubbish in their Christchurch suburb
Fly-tippers warned: Residents make signs to stop people dumping rubbish in their Christchurch suburb
NationalAugust 5

Stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, says former mayor

City councillor Phil Mauger appears close to confirming he'll run for mayor - with recent political jostling over the planned Christchurch stadium's seating capacity a likely platform for his campaign.
Stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, says former mayor
Stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, says former mayor
ChristchurchAugust 5

Christchurch stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, former mayor Garry Moore says

City councillor Phil Mauger appears close to confirming he'll run for mayor - with recent political jostling over the planned Christchurch stadium's seating capacity a likely platform for his campaign.
Christchurch stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, former mayor Garry Moore says
Christchurch stadium row linked to likely mayoral bid, former mayor Garry Moore says