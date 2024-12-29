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Ben Andrews
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Life & Style
December 29
Dad sounding board for success
For the past 38 years, ADInstruments has been creating high-quality, easy-to-use data acquisition software and equipment in Dunedin.
Dunedin
December 25
Dunedin musician remembered fondly
The entrepreneurial flair and compassion of a longtime Dunedin musician is being recalled following his death last week.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
December 25
Two visiting cruise ships make for a busy day in Dunedin
Cruise ship passengers flooded into central Dunedin this week after two vessels arrived carrying thousands of people.
SUBSCRIBER
Life & Style
December 23
Small idea morphs into a big idea
Greg Mirams was working as a contract fencer when the farmers employing him encountered issues with the anti-parasite drugs they were using on their animals.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
December 23
More buses for expected visitor influx
Potentially more than 10,000 people will arrive in Dunedin today in one of the largest influxes of cruise ship visitors seen.
Dunedin
December 22
Witnesses saw car speeding before crash
A Dunedin woman was seen travelling double the speed limit before she lost control of her vehicle and hit two parked cars, police say.
Dunedin
December 22
Arrest made after man seen snooping in garage - police
A Dunedin man has been arrested after he was found snooping around a St Clair property in the early hours of this morning, police say.
Dunedin
December 22
Man crashes into parked car after 'Tradies' Day' drinking
Police say a Dunedin man was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed into a parked car and fence in Ravensbourne.
Dunedin
December 22
14-year-old crashes parents' ute
An unsecured rifle was allegedly found by police after a Dunedin youth crashed his parents' Toyota Hilux, police say.
Dunedin
December 22
Gun allegedly fired in apparent road-rage incident
A man allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle after following it for over an hour, police say.
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