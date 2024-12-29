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Ben Andrews
ben.andrews@odt.co.nz

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Life & StyleDecember 29

Dad sounding board for success

For the past 38 years, ADInstruments has been creating high-quality, easy-to-use data acquisition software and equipment in Dunedin.
Dad sounding board for success
Dad sounding board for success
DunedinDecember 25

Dunedin musician remembered fondly

The entrepreneurial flair and compassion of a longtime Dunedin musician is being recalled following his death last week.
Dunedin musician remembered fondly
Dunedin musician remembered fondly
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DunedinDecember 25

Two visiting cruise ships make for a busy day in Dunedin

Cruise ship passengers flooded into central Dunedin this week after two vessels arrived carrying thousands of people.
Two visiting cruise ships make for a busy day in Dunedin
Two visiting cruise ships make for a busy day in Dunedin
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Life & StyleDecember 23

Small idea morphs into a big idea

Greg Mirams was working as a contract fencer when the farmers employing him encountered issues with the anti-parasite drugs they were using on their animals.
Small idea morphs into a big idea
Small idea morphs into a big idea
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DunedinDecember 23

More buses for expected visitor influx

Potentially more than 10,000 people will arrive in Dunedin today in one of the largest influxes of cruise ship visitors seen.
More buses for expected visitor influx
More buses for expected visitor influx
DunedinDecember 22

Witnesses saw car speeding before crash

A Dunedin woman was seen travelling double the speed limit before she lost control of her vehicle and hit two parked cars, police say.
DunedinDecember 22

Arrest made after man seen snooping in garage - police

A Dunedin man has been arrested after he was found snooping around a St Clair property in the early hours of this morning, police say.
DunedinDecember 22

Man crashes into parked car after 'Tradies' Day' drinking

Police say a Dunedin man was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed into a parked car and fence in Ravensbourne.
DunedinDecember 22

14-year-old crashes parents' ute

An unsecured rifle was allegedly found by police after a Dunedin youth crashed his parents' Toyota Hilux, police say.
DunedinDecember 22

Gun allegedly fired in apparent road-rage incident

A man allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle after following it for over an hour, police say.