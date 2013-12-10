SECTIONS
ben menkes
benm@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoDecember 10

Disappointing dip in post deliveries

Despite changes to mail delivery targets which took effect this week, votes posted at any time today would be processed before the election deadline, a New Zealand Post spokesman said yesterday.
Disappointing dip in post deliveries
Disappointing dip in post deliveries
QueenstownAugust 9

Hunters wanted to cull fallow deer

Deer hunters are being encouraged to visit the Caples Valley, near Glenorchy, in a bid to reduce fallow deer numbers.
Hunters wanted to cull fallow deer
Hunters wanted to cull fallow deer
EntertainmentJuly 20

Living the dream

From the humorous to the harrowing, the New Zealand 2012 International Film Festival offers plenty for everyone. At least, that's the aim, says director Bill Gosden.
Living the dream
Living the dream