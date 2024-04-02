GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Ben Tomsett
ben.tomsett@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Southland
April 2
‘Dignity’ for stillborns
An idea nearly 20 years in the making has come to fruition at the Mataura Cemetery.
News
January 10
$9 billion Central Otago gold discovery ‘largest in four decades’
An Australian mining company has told its investors a gold discovery in Central Otago, near Bendigo, may be the largest gold discovery in New Zealand in 40 years.
Canterbury
January 7
Lincoln fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death
The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to many medical event calls, but on Thursday last week they responded to a call for one of their own.
National
January 7
Canterbury fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death
The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to many medical event calls, but on Thursday last week they responded to a call for one of their own.
News
December 23
Shark spotted at Auckland beach, dozens exit water
Swimmers were asked by lifeguards to leave the water at popular Auckland swimming beach Long Bay this afternoon after members of the public spotted a shark nearby.
National
December 23
Dozens exit water after shark spotted at Auckland beach
Swimmers were asked by lifeguards to leave the water at popular Auckland swimming beach Long Bay this afternoon after members of the public spotted a shark nearby.
News
December 10
Christmas weather likely to be hot and dry in NZ
The dice are loaded for a warm and dry Christmas and New Year’s for most of the country, though holidaymakers are advised to keep an eye on the forecast.
National
December 10
Hot and dry Christmas weather forecast for NZ
The dice are loaded for a warm and dry Christmas and New Year’s for most of the country, though holidaymakers are advised to keep an eye on the forecast.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
November 3
Consultation open on parks and reserves
Invercargill's park-goers have their hands full, as the council has seven active consultations about what exactly should be done with the city’s green zones.
Southland
November 2
ILT ‘successfully navigated’ tough times; posts profit
Overcoming face value concerns, the ILT has reported profitable results at its Annual Meeting.
View more