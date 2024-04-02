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Ben Tomsett
ben.tomsett@alliedpress.co.nz

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SouthlandApril 2

‘Dignity’ for stillborns

An idea nearly 20 years in the making has come to fruition at the Mataura Cemetery.
‘Dignity’ for stillborns
‘Dignity’ for stillborns
NewsJanuary 10

$9 billion Central Otago gold discovery ‘largest in four decades’

An Australian mining company has told its investors a gold discovery in Central Otago, near Bendigo, may be the largest gold discovery in New Zealand in 40 years.
$9 billion Central Otago gold discovery ‘largest in four decades’
$9 billion Central Otago gold discovery ‘largest in four decades’
CanterburyJanuary 7

Lincoln fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death

The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to many medical event calls, but on Thursday last week they responded to a call for one of their own.
Lincoln fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death
Lincoln fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death
NationalJanuary 7

Canterbury fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death

The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to many medical event calls, but on Thursday last week they responded to a call for one of their own.
Canterbury fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death
Canterbury fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death
NewsDecember 23

Shark spotted at Auckland beach, dozens exit water

Swimmers were asked by lifeguards to leave the water at popular Auckland swimming beach Long Bay this afternoon after members of the public spotted a shark nearby.
Shark spotted at Auckland beach, dozens exit water
Shark spotted at Auckland beach, dozens exit water
NationalDecember 23

Dozens exit water after shark spotted at Auckland beach

Swimmers were asked by lifeguards to leave the water at popular Auckland swimming beach Long Bay this afternoon after members of the public spotted a shark nearby.
Dozens exit water after shark spotted at Auckland beach
Dozens exit water after shark spotted at Auckland beach
NewsDecember 10

Christmas weather likely to be hot and dry in NZ

The dice are loaded for a warm and dry Christmas and New Year’s for most of the country, though holidaymakers are advised to keep an eye on the forecast.
Christmas weather likely to be hot and dry in NZ
Christmas weather likely to be hot and dry in NZ
NationalDecember 10

Hot and dry Christmas weather forecast for NZ

The dice are loaded for a warm and dry Christmas and New Year’s for most of the country, though holidaymakers are advised to keep an eye on the forecast.
Hot and dry Christmas weather forecast for NZ
Hot and dry Christmas weather forecast for NZ
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SouthlandNovember 3

Consultation open on parks and reserves

Invercargill's park-goers have their hands full, as the council has seven active consultations about what exactly should be done with the city’s green zones.
Consultation open on parks and reserves
Consultation open on parks and reserves
SouthlandNovember 2

ILT ‘successfully navigated’ tough times; posts profit

Overcoming face value concerns, the ILT has reported profitable results at its Annual Meeting.
ILT ‘successfully navigated’ tough times; posts profit
ILT ‘successfully navigated’ tough times; posts profit