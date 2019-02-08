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Latest
Southland
February 8
Bridges to remain closed indefinitely
Six closed bridges in Southland will remain out of use due to safety concerns.
Southland
February 8
Worldwide support amazes Munro family
The son of Burt Munro says the support for the annual challenge honouring his father continues to amaze him and his family.
Southland
February 8
Search teams stood down at Slope Point
Police say the search for two fishermen who went missing off rocks at Slope Point in Southland last month is ‘‘winding down’’.
Southland
February 7
Music, arts festival with burning horse
A private birthday celebration three years ago has turned into one of Southland's most exciting and original music and arts festivals.
Southland
February 7
Cricket history heading south
When Russell Crowe decided to auction personal belongings to help fund his divorce, few would have guessed it would lead to Invercargill hosting some of the special items in the history of NZ cricket.
Southland
February 7
Exhibition first solo show in eight years
Riverton artist Wayne Hill has taken the opportunity to showcase his unique style once again in an exhibition which has already taken the community by storm.
Southland
February 3
Number of cars at show ‘amazing’
Motoring enthusiasts were served up a treat on Saturday as more than 300 cars took centre stage in Invercargill to help raise funds for a new ambulance station.
Southland
February 1
Video stores still in the frame
Movie night in 2019 for many means sitting home on the couch connecting to Netflix. But in Invercargill, the age-old tradition of a trip to the local video store is seemingly still a popular option.
Southland
January 31
A mother's heartbreak: 'The sea has not returned him'
"Unfortunately, the sea has not returned him at this stage."
Southland
January 29
No injuries after cars collide in Invercargill
Emergency services were called to a crash in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby following a collision between three vehicles today.
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