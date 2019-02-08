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Ben Waterworth
ben.waterworth@odt.co.nz

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SouthlandFebruary 8

Bridges to remain closed indefinitely

Six closed bridges in Southland will remain out of use due to safety concerns.
SouthlandFebruary 8

Worldwide support amazes Munro family

The son of Burt Munro says the support for the annual challenge honouring his father continues to amaze him and his family.
Worldwide support amazes Munro family
Worldwide support amazes Munro family
SouthlandFebruary 8

Search teams stood down at Slope Point

Police say the search for two fishermen who went missing off rocks at Slope Point in Southland last month is ‘‘winding down’’.
Search teams stood down at Slope Point
Search teams stood down at Slope Point
SouthlandFebruary 7

Music, arts festival with burning horse

A private birthday celebration three years ago has turned into one of Southland's most exciting and original music and arts festivals.
Music, arts festival with burning horse
Music, arts festival with burning horse
SouthlandFebruary 7

Cricket history heading south

When Russell Crowe decided to auction personal belongings to help fund his divorce, few would have guessed it would lead to Invercargill hosting some of the special items in the history of NZ cricket.
Cricket history heading south
Cricket history heading south
SouthlandFebruary 7

Exhibition first solo show in eight years

Riverton artist Wayne Hill has taken the opportunity to showcase his unique style once again in an exhibition which has already taken the community by storm.
Exhibition first solo show in eight years
Exhibition first solo show in eight years
SouthlandFebruary 3

Number of cars at show ‘amazing’

Motoring enthusiasts were served up a treat on Saturday  as more than 300 cars took centre stage in Invercargill to help raise funds for a new ambulance station.
Number of cars at show ‘amazing’
Number of cars at show ‘amazing’
SouthlandFebruary 1

Video stores still in the frame

Movie night in 2019 for many means sitting home on the couch connecting to Netflix. But in Invercargill, the age-old tradition of a trip to the local video store is seemingly still a popular option.
Video stores still in the frame
Video stores still in the frame
SouthlandJanuary 31

A mother's heartbreak: 'The sea has not returned him'

"Unfortunately, the sea has not returned him at this stage."
A mother's heartbreak: 'The sea has not returned him'
A mother's heartbreak: 'The sea has not returned him'
SouthlandJanuary 29

No injuries after cars collide in Invercargill

Emergency services were called to a crash in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby following a collision between three vehicles today.
No injuries after cars collide in Invercargill
No injuries after cars collide in Invercargill