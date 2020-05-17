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benallan
ben.allan@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentMay 17

Gore-encrusted goofiness great lockdown relief

Bethesda’s 2016 team-up with id Software to revive the venerable Doom franchise - now 27 years old - rather surprised gamers everywhere with how well it worked. Now they’re back with a sequel, Doom Eternal, to carry on the good work.
Gore-encrusted goofiness great lockdown relief
Gore-encrusted goofiness great lockdown relief