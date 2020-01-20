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Bill Campbell
bill.campbell@odt.co.nz

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North OtagoJanuary 20

Driver so good he should be cloned

Karitane's Barry Coombes completed 20 years’ service last year ferrying passengers to and from the OceanaGold mine at Macraes.
Driver so good he should be cloned
Driver so good he should be cloned
North OtagoOctober 20

Grogan first woman to win Kelly's Canter

It has taken nearly 50 years, but a woman has finally beaten the blokes in the Kelly's Canter race at Palmerston.
Grogan first woman to win Kelly's Canter
Grogan first woman to win Kelly's Canter
North OtagoAugust 4

Wastebusters chairman remains optimistic

After more than 10 years at the helm of the Waihemo Wastebusters, the organisation's inaugural chairman, Pat Shannon, has stepped down.
Wastebusters chairman remains optimistic
Wastebusters chairman remains optimistic
TravelJune 16

Electric trams on familiar streets

The familiar names of the electric tram route through Edinburgh seems to promise something similar here, writes Bill Campbell. 
Electric trams on familiar streets
Electric trams on familiar streets
DunedinMay 26

Fun run raises funds for cancer research

A Pink Ribbon Fun Run and Walk to raise money for breast cancer research and awareness of the disease attracted 75 runners and walkers of all ages at Palmerston yesterday.
Fun run raises funds for cancer research
Fun run raises funds for cancer research
DunedinMarch 28

Bus users say route changes and hub less convenient

Palmerston bus users are concerned about a new travel route.
South OtagoFebruary 22

Forestry training course begins

A new forestry training course set up by Tokomairiro Training in partnership with Johnson Forestry Service has attracted considerable interest.
North OtagoFebruary 10

High school principal to explore possible Chinese connections

East Otago High School principal Marcus Cooper has been invited to visit China, as part of a plan to develop sister school-type relationships in Wenzhou and Hangzhou.
High school principal to explore possible Chinese connections
High school principal to explore possible Chinese connections
North OtagoJanuary 23

Library to become a 'community hub'

The services and programmes at the Palmerston library are to be extended.
Library to become a 'community hub'
Library to become a 'community hub'
North OtagoNovember 30

Mill domain preferred dump station site

The Mill domain on the northern edge of Palmerston now appears to be the favoured site for a dump station, with little public objection to date.