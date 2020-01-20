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Bill Campbell
bill.campbell@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
January 20
Driver so good he should be cloned
Karitane's Barry Coombes completed 20 years’ service last year ferrying passengers to and from the OceanaGold mine at Macraes.
North Otago
October 20
Grogan first woman to win Kelly's Canter
It has taken nearly 50 years, but a woman has finally beaten the blokes in the Kelly's Canter race at Palmerston.
North Otago
August 4
Wastebusters chairman remains optimistic
After more than 10 years at the helm of the Waihemo Wastebusters, the organisation's inaugural chairman, Pat Shannon, has stepped down.
Travel
June 16
Electric trams on familiar streets
The familiar names of the electric tram route through Edinburgh seems to promise something similar here, writes Bill Campbell.
Dunedin
May 26
Fun run raises funds for cancer research
A Pink Ribbon Fun Run and Walk to raise money for breast cancer research and awareness of the disease attracted 75 runners and walkers of all ages at Palmerston yesterday.
Dunedin
March 28
Bus users say route changes and hub less convenient
Palmerston bus users are concerned about a new travel route.
South Otago
February 22
Forestry training course begins
A new forestry training course set up by Tokomairiro Training in partnership with Johnson Forestry Service has attracted considerable interest.
North Otago
February 10
High school principal to explore possible Chinese connections
East Otago High School principal Marcus Cooper has been invited to visit China, as part of a plan to develop sister school-type relationships in Wenzhou and Hangzhou.
North Otago
January 23
Library to become a 'community hub'
The services and programmes at the Palmerston library are to be extended.
North Otago
November 30
Mill domain preferred dump station site
The Mill domain on the northern edge of Palmerston now appears to be the favoured site for a dump station, with little public objection to date.
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