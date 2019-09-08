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Bill Trewern
bill@odt.co.nz

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GolfSeptember 8

Borren triumphs in three-way playoff

Nick Borren (Otago) won the Wanaka men's tournament with a par 4 on the second hole of a three-way playoff on Saturday.
Borren triumphs in three-way playoff
Borren triumphs in three-way playoff
GolfSeptember 6

Hewitt shines a light for province

Liam Hewitt (Queens Park) has risen from the ashes of Southland schoolboy and junior golf to win the Cobham Cup in the New Zealand Under-19 Championship, played over three rounds in Cromwell this week.
GolfSeptember 2

Macleans brushes off rivals

Macleans College from Auckland successfully defended its national intercollegiate title, finishing 10 shots ahead of Christchurch's Burnside High school after 36 holes on the Cromwell golf course yesterday.
GolfSeptember 1

Judkins wins playoff to seal open victory

Callum Judkins (Queenstown) carded a birdie on the third playoff hole to take the honours in the Queenstown Open tournament which was played over three rounds on the Kelvin Heights course during the weekend.
Judkins wins playoff to seal open victory
Judkins wins playoff to seal open victory
GolfAugust 25

Borren wins 36-hole tournament by two shots

Former Otago representative Nick Borren shot rounds of 69 and 71 for a two-shot win in a 36-hole tournament on the Chisholm Links course yesterday.
GolfAugust 18

St Clair Otago champion

With 81 gross stableford points, the St Clair team won the Otago champion of champions title, which was played over 18 holes at St Clair yesterday.
GolfJune 19

Pearce to be public face of the sport

Former New Zealand Open champion Mahal Pearce has been appointed as chief executive of Golf Otago, replacing Doug Harradine who is retiring after 11 years in the position.
Pearce to be public face of the sport
Pearce to be public face of the sport
GolfJune 16

Otago wins metro pennant

Otago has the chance of defending its provincial title after beating Island Park 4-2 to win the final of the metropolitan men's senior A pennant series on the Taieri Lakes course on Saturday.
Otago wins metro pennant
Otago wins metro pennant
GolfJune 9

Dominant Island Park, Otago to meet in final

After resounding semifinal wins on the Taieri Lakes course on Saturday, Otago will meet Island Park in the final of the men's metropolitan senior A pennant series on the Mosgiel course next Saturday.
Dominant Island Park, Otago to meet in final
Dominant Island Park, Otago to meet in final
GolfMay 26

Otago v Chisholm, Island Park v St Clair in playoffs

After 10 rounds of testing matchplay in the Metropolitan men's Senior A pennant series, it is decided at last.