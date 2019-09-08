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Latest
Golf
September 8
Borren triumphs in three-way playoff
Nick Borren (Otago) won the Wanaka men's tournament with a par 4 on the second hole of a three-way playoff on Saturday.
Golf
September 6
Hewitt shines a light for province
Liam Hewitt (Queens Park) has risen from the ashes of Southland schoolboy and junior golf to win the Cobham Cup in the New Zealand Under-19 Championship, played over three rounds in Cromwell this week.
Golf
September 2
Macleans brushes off rivals
Macleans College from Auckland successfully defended its national intercollegiate title, finishing 10 shots ahead of Christchurch's Burnside High school after 36 holes on the Cromwell golf course yesterday.
Golf
September 1
Judkins wins playoff to seal open victory
Callum Judkins (Queenstown) carded a birdie on the third playoff hole to take the honours in the Queenstown Open tournament which was played over three rounds on the Kelvin Heights course during the weekend.
Golf
August 25
Borren wins 36-hole tournament by two shots
Former Otago representative Nick Borren shot rounds of 69 and 71 for a two-shot win in a 36-hole tournament on the Chisholm Links course yesterday.
Golf
August 18
St Clair Otago champion
With 81 gross stableford points, the St Clair team won the Otago champion of champions title, which was played over 18 holes at St Clair yesterday.
Golf
June 19
Pearce to be public face of the sport
Former New Zealand Open champion Mahal Pearce has been appointed as chief executive of Golf Otago, replacing Doug Harradine who is retiring after 11 years in the position.
Golf
June 16
Otago wins metro pennant
Otago has the chance of defending its provincial title after beating Island Park 4-2 to win the final of the metropolitan men's senior A pennant series on the Taieri Lakes course on Saturday.
Golf
June 9
Dominant Island Park, Otago to meet in final
After resounding semifinal wins on the Taieri Lakes course on Saturday, Otago will meet Island Park in the final of the men's metropolitan senior A pennant series on the Mosgiel course next Saturday.
Golf
May 26
Otago v Chisholm, Island Park v St Clair in playoffs
After 10 rounds of testing matchplay in the Metropolitan men's Senior A pennant series, it is decided at last.
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