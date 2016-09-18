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Blair Mayston
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Latest
National
September 18
NZ marks 100th anniversary of Somme
The 100th anniversary of the First World War in France has been marked in a formal ceremony in Wellington this morning.
Southland
September 17
Witnesses sought after Invercargill crash
Police are looking to speak to a woman driver involved in crash involving a bike and a vehicle in Invercargill last night.
News
September 15
ODTtv: Otago University goes 'fossil free'
Pat Brittenden and Dominic George talk about the University of Otago "climate action" group who say the institution has ''put its money where its mouth is'' after voting to exclude fossil fuels from its investment portfolio.
World
September 14
Massive blaze engulfs Brazilian slum
A massive fire has erupted in a Brazilian favela (shanty town) in the country's most populous city of Sao Paulo.
Queenstown
August 24
Tramper believed to have died on Routeburn Track
An overdue tramper was rescued from the Routeburn Track tonight, but her male companion is believed to have died in a fall earlier today.
News
August 4
ODTtv: Is our housing market being hit by panic-buying?
QV has just released their latest QV House Price index which shows houses in Queenstown average over $900,000, and in Auckland it's close to $1 million. Pat Brittenden and Dominic George look at how this is increase in house prices is affecting Dunedin and the surrounding region.
Central Otago
August 3
Otago man's good fortune
Persistence paid off for an Otago man during the weekend, who won $333,333 using the same Lotto numbers he's been playing for almost 30 years.