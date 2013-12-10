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Brendan Manning
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Latest
National
December 10
Charges proven over Onehunga pipeline explosion
Charges have been proven against a company charged over the Onehunga pipeline explosion which killed a woman in 2011.
National
November 10
Police praise observant neighbours
The neighbours who helped police catch a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her South Auckland home exhibited the "highest tradition of what you would expect from a community response".
National
October 31
New child restraint laws in effect today
New laws for child seats in cars come into effect from today, but police will be taking an discretionary approach while parents get to grips with the new rules.
Food & Wine
October 31
NZ could benefit from global wine shortage
New Zealand winemakers could stand to benefit from a global shortage of wine, a new report says.
National
October 29
Revealed: Top 10 driver distractions
Texting, reading magazines, eating and applying makeup are among the top 10 driver distractions, according to a new AA Insurance survey.
News
October 21
PSA chemical approved
A new antibiotic to control the kiwifruit vine disease, Psa has been approved by the Environmental Protection Authority.
National
October 17
More than 1m Kiwis obese - report
More than a million New Zealand adults are now obese, according to the 2013 Ministry of Health annual report.
National
October 10
Lawyer's $1m fee questioned
A lawyer accused of overcharging a client by nearly $600,000 was told he saw his former golfing buddy as a "Godsend" who could prop up his allegedly ailing practice.
National
October 8
Auckland-Wellington flight cancelled due to nose wheel problem
An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington was cancelled this morning after a problem with the aircraft's nose wheel emerged while it was taxiing from the gate to the runway.
National
October 2
Auckland bank robbed with fake gun
A fake plastic gun used in a bank robbery this morning was found discarded with a jacket in a bar toilet near the scene of the crime.
View more