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Brendan Manning
brendan.manning@odt.co.nz

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NationalDecember 10

Charges proven over Onehunga pipeline explosion

Charges have been proven against a company charged over the Onehunga pipeline explosion which killed a woman in 2011.
Charges proven over Onehunga pipeline explosion
Charges proven over Onehunga pipeline explosion
NationalNovember 10

Police praise observant neighbours

The neighbours who helped police catch a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her South Auckland home exhibited the &quot;highest tradition of what you would expect from a community response&quot;.
NationalOctober 31

New child restraint laws in effect today

New laws for child seats in cars come into effect from today, but police will be taking an discretionary approach while parents get to grips with the new rules.
Food & WineOctober 31

NZ could benefit from global wine shortage

New Zealand winemakers could stand to benefit from a global shortage of wine, a new report says.
NationalOctober 29

Revealed: Top 10 driver distractions

Texting, reading magazines, eating and applying makeup are among the top 10 driver distractions, according to a new AA Insurance survey.
NewsOctober 21

PSA chemical approved

A new antibiotic to control the kiwifruit vine disease, Psa has been approved by the Environmental Protection Authority.
NationalOctober 17

More than 1m Kiwis obese - report

More than a million New Zealand adults are now obese, according to the 2013 Ministry of Health annual report.
NationalOctober 10

Lawyer's $1m fee questioned

A lawyer accused of overcharging a client by nearly $600,000 was told he saw his former golfing buddy as a &quot;Godsend&quot; who could prop up his allegedly ailing practice.
NationalOctober 8

Auckland-Wellington flight cancelled due to nose wheel problem

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington was cancelled this morning after a problem with the aircraft's nose wheel emerged while it was taxiing from the gate to the runway.
NationalOctober 2

Auckland bank robbed with fake gun

A fake plastic gun used in a bank robbery this morning was found discarded with a jacket in a bar toilet near the scene of the crime.
Auckland bank robbed with fake gun
Auckland bank robbed with fake gun