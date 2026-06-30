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Brendon McMahon
brendon.mcmahon@alliedpress.co.nz

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West CoastJune 30

Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust

Greymouth police have hauled in methamphetamine with a street value of $1.17 million after a random vehicle stop on Monday led to a raid on a local address.
Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust
Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust
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West CoastMay 12

Suit against mayor heads to court

The owners of a controversial industrial landfill on Greymouth’s doorstep are pressing ahead with defamation proceedings against the Grey district mayor.
Suit against mayor heads to court
Suit against mayor heads to court
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West CoastApril 14

National, Labour confirm candidates

Both Labour and National have announced fresh candidates for the West Coast in a once-in-a-generation change for the electorate.
National, Labour confirm candidates
National, Labour confirm candidates
West CoastApril 3

Potential successor to Pugh

Former Federated Farmers national president and Rotomanu dairy farmer Katie Milne is being tipped to replace retiring MP Maureen Pugh as the National Party candidate for West Coast-Tasman.
Potential successor to Pugh
Potential successor to Pugh
West CoastMarch 13

‘Urgent’ need to move riverside sewage ponds

Moving the Franz Josef township sewage ponds out of the changed path of the Waiho (Waiau) River is now urgent, the regional council says.
‘Urgent’ need to move riverside sewage ponds
‘Urgent’ need to move riverside sewage ponds
West CoastJanuary 14

Driver, 7, loses control and crashes van

Emergency services responding to a vehicle crash on the West Coast were shocked to find the driver was 7 years old.
West CoastNovember 10

‘Pleased’ with help to fight meth

Police on the West Coast have welcomed increased investment to combat methamphetamine harm, saying the harmful trends and associated crime in the region reflect the widespread harm evident nationally.
‘Pleased’ with help to fight meth
‘Pleased’ with help to fight meth
West CoastOctober 23

Flooding, slips cut off West Coast

All roads connecting the West Coast to other regions were closed by either flooding or slips yesterday.
Flooding, slips cut off West Coast
Flooding, slips cut off West Coast
West CoastAugust 15

‘Critical mass’ of experience needed

Filling up to 1200 new West Coast mining jobs in the next few years will require a "critical mass" of mining industry experience to mentor people new to the sector, Minerals West Coast says.
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West CoastAugust 8

Reform promise to bring council ‘back into line’

Candidates rallying behind Allan Birchfield under a "Reform" banner promise to bring the West Coast Regional Council "back into line".
Reform promise to bring council ‘back into line’
Reform promise to bring council ‘back into line’