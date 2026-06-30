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Latest
West Coast
June 30
Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust
Greymouth police have hauled in methamphetamine with a street value of $1.17 million after a random vehicle stop on Monday led to a raid on a local address.
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West Coast
May 12
Suit against mayor heads to court
The owners of a controversial industrial landfill on Greymouth’s doorstep are pressing ahead with defamation proceedings against the Grey district mayor.
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West Coast
April 14
National, Labour confirm candidates
Both Labour and National have announced fresh candidates for the West Coast in a once-in-a-generation change for the electorate.
West Coast
April 3
Potential successor to Pugh
Former Federated Farmers national president and Rotomanu dairy farmer Katie Milne is being tipped to replace retiring MP Maureen Pugh as the National Party candidate for West Coast-Tasman.
West Coast
March 13
‘Urgent’ need to move riverside sewage ponds
Moving the Franz Josef township sewage ponds out of the changed path of the Waiho (Waiau) River is now urgent, the regional council says.
West Coast
January 14
Driver, 7, loses control and crashes van
Emergency services responding to a vehicle crash on the West Coast were shocked to find the driver was 7 years old.
West Coast
November 10
‘Pleased’ with help to fight meth
Police on the West Coast have welcomed increased investment to combat methamphetamine harm, saying the harmful trends and associated crime in the region reflect the widespread harm evident nationally.
West Coast
October 23
Flooding, slips cut off West Coast
All roads connecting the West Coast to other regions were closed by either flooding or slips yesterday.
West Coast
August 15
‘Critical mass’ of experience needed
Filling up to 1200 new West Coast mining jobs in the next few years will require a "critical mass" of mining industry experience to mentor people new to the sector, Minerals West Coast says.
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West Coast
August 8
Reform promise to bring council ‘back into line’
Candidates rallying behind Allan Birchfield under a "Reform" banner promise to bring the West Coast Regional Council "back into line".
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