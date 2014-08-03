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Brent Edwards
brent.edwards@odt.co.nz
Latest
Sport
August 3
Ali . . . and then they broke the mould
Few people know Alistair McMurran better than his long-serving colleague, former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards. He shares his thoughts.
Cricket
January 10
Drama and emotion: 10 simply unforgettable tests
New Zealand test cricket does not get the same attention these days amid the instant gratification of twenty/20 but for a long time the accent was on test matches and many a fence was painted while listening to Iain Gallaway, Alan Richards and Bryan Waddle describing New Zealand's fortunes. Former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards chooses the 10 favourite tests he covered.
Rugby
January 4
Ten classic tests for the ages
Former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards settles on his 10 favourite rugby tests after much agonising. Several are part of social history, all are part of rugby folklore.
The Mix
January 3
'I loved my time as All Black coach'
Eric Watson is one of the latest inductees to the Otago Rugby Hall of Fame after an outstanding career in which he coached the All Blacks, the New Zealand Juniors to victory over the All Blacks, transformed Otago into one of the most successful and entertaining teams in the country and contributed hugely to the administration of the game in the province. He reflects on his career with former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards.
The Mix
December 27
Tuppy Diack and the test that never was
Otago rugby history is rich in players and personalities who have captured the public imagination through their deeds on the field and their contribution off it. Former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards talks to Tuppy Diack, the province's first centurion.
Travel
May 16
Ever delightful Cornwall
Devon is a home away from home for former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards and his wife Liz, who was born in the small town of Axminster and whose parents live in the seaside resort of Exmouth.
The Mix
March 10
Life, death and laughter
It's the end of an era, the final whistle on one of Otago's most remarkable nursing careers. Maree McDonald left Dunedin Hospital for the last time yesterday and reflected on a rewarding, often frustrating and at times dramatic life in dialysis, one of the most complex aspects of nursing. Brent Edwards reports.
Dunedin
March 9
Nurse's departure leaves 'very large' shoes to fill
Prof Rob Walker, head of nephrology at Dunedin Hospital, described Maree McDonald as ''world-class'' in the field of dialysis nursing.
Travel
January 28
Wales - The land of my forefathers
It had been gnawing at him for years but Otago Daily Times columnist and former sports editor Brent Edwards finally made it back to Wales, the land of his forefathers. It was a journey that more than fulfilled his wishes.
Dunedin
November 9
Rare gift of love and life for Edwards
Former Otago Daily Times sports editor Brent Edwards received an unexpected gift this week - a new kidney. After five years and one month on dialysis, he now looks forward to the prospect of life without a machine.
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