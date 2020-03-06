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Brent Melville
brent.melville@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Business
March 6
Good decade for Otago house values
By any measure, property investors and owner-occupiers have had a pretty good decade.
Business
March 5
Whispers of Meridian Mall deal
The Meridian, Dunedin’s most popular shopping mall, may have a new owner.
Business
March 5
City Forests mulling expansion purchase
The purchase of Otago farmland for the city’s expanding forestry interests will be discussed at a public-excluded council meeting this Monday.
Business
March 5
Proof of boozier beers’ popularity
Sales of higher alcohol beer are showing no signs of flattening, if the strength of continued growth in the craft beer market is anything to go by.
Business
March 4
Dunedin airport now reaps benefit from project
The Dunedin International Airport increased its terminal rentals by almost a third at the halfway stage of the year, as the benefits of its terminal investment project started to generate returns.
Business
March 3
House prices pushing Dunedinites north to Canterbury
Increasing numbers of frustrated Otago home hunters are heading to Canterbury, lured by newer and more affordable homes, local brokers say.
Business
March 3
South bucks trend in vehicle sales
Sales of commercial vehicles stalled last month, dropping 14.4% year on year to 3527 sales, according to latest figures from the Motor Industry Association.
Business
March 3
Commercial car sales down for fifth month in a row
Sales of commercial vehicles stalled last month - dropping 14.4% year-on-year to 3527 sales - according to latest figures from the motor industry association.
Dunedin
March 2
DCC vision for inner city: fewer residential car parks
Dunedin city planners envisage a future with fewer cars in the inner city.
Business
February 27
Calibre Contracting placed in liquidation, owing 50-plus creditors
Calibre Contracting Equipment, a company owned by Queenstown businessman Graham Smolenski, has gone into liquidation owing more than 50 creditors.
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