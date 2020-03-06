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Brent Melville
brent.melville@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

BusinessMarch 6

Good decade for Otago house values

By any measure, property investors and owner-occupiers have had a pretty good decade.
BusinessMarch 5

Whispers of Meridian Mall deal

The Meridian, Dunedin’s most popular shopping mall, may have a new owner.
Whispers of Meridian Mall deal
Whispers of Meridian Mall deal
BusinessMarch 5

City Forests mulling expansion purchase

The purchase of Otago farmland for the city’s expanding forestry interests will be discussed at a public-excluded council meeting this Monday.
City Forests mulling expansion purchase
City Forests mulling expansion purchase
BusinessMarch 5

Proof of boozier beers’ popularity

Sales of higher alcohol beer are showing no signs of flattening, if the strength of continued growth in the craft beer market is anything to go by.
Proof of boozier beers’ popularity
Proof of boozier beers’ popularity
BusinessMarch 4

Dunedin airport now reaps benefit from project

The Dunedin International Airport increased its terminal rentals by almost a third at the halfway stage of the year, as the benefits of its terminal investment project started to generate returns.
Dunedin airport now reaps benefit from project
Dunedin airport now reaps benefit from project
BusinessMarch 3

House prices pushing Dunedinites north to Canterbury

Increasing numbers of frustrated Otago home hunters are heading to Canterbury, lured by newer and more affordable homes, local brokers say.
House prices pushing Dunedinites north to Canterbury
House prices pushing Dunedinites north to Canterbury
BusinessMarch 3

South bucks trend in vehicle sales

Sales of commercial vehicles stalled last month, dropping 14.4% year on year to 3527 sales, according to latest figures from the Motor Industry Association.
South bucks trend in vehicle sales
South bucks trend in vehicle sales
BusinessMarch 3

Commercial car sales down for fifth month in a row

Sales of commercial vehicles stalled last month - dropping 14.4% year-on-year to 3527 sales - according to latest figures from the motor industry association.
DunedinMarch 2

DCC vision for inner city: fewer residential car parks

Dunedin city planners envisage a future with fewer cars in the inner city.
DCC vision for inner city: fewer residential car parks
DCC vision for inner city: fewer residential car parks
BusinessFebruary 27

Calibre Contracting placed in liquidation, owing 50-plus creditors

Calibre Contracting Equipment, a company owned by Queenstown businessman Graham Smolenski, has gone into liquidation owing more than 50 creditors.
Calibre Contracting placed in liquidation, owing 50-plus creditors
Calibre Contracting placed in liquidation, owing 50-plus creditors