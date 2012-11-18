SECTIONS
Bruce Fraser
bruce.fraser@odt.co.nz

Latest

RacingNovember 18

Racing: Unique double in NZ Cup

Blood Brotha followed in the footsteps of his Wingatui great-granddam, Princess Mellay, when he won back-to-back New Zealand Cups at Riccarton on Saturday.
Racing: Unique double in NZ Cup
Racing: Unique double in NZ Cup
RacingNovember 16

Racing: Stunin Cullen returns to superb best at Addington

Stunin Cullen returned to form with a superb win at Addington yesterday.
RacingNovember 15

Racing: Kay seeking third New Zealand Cup

Spiro looks set to give Sylvia Kay, the Levin trainer, her third New Zealand Cup at Riccarton tomorrow.
RacingNovember 11

Racing: Mark Todd suitably impressed

Mark Todd may not have been at Riccarton on Saturday but he &quot;could not stop laughing&quot; after watching a video of his horse Kullu running his rivals ragged in the Metropolitan Handicap.
RacingNovember 11

Racing: Sacred Falls stamps authority in Guineas

Sacred Falls kept his unbeaten record intact when he came from second-last on the home turn to win the $400,000 New Zealand Two Thousand Guineas at Riccarton on Saturday.
RacingNovember 9

Racing: First-start win for trotter

French Desire started her career on a winning note at Forbury Park last night.
RacingNovember 8

Racing: Matt Maguire stands out at Forbury

Matt Maguire stands out in the main race at the Forbury Park Trotting Club meeting tonight.
Racing: Matt Maguire stands out at Forbury
Racing: Matt Maguire stands out at Forbury
RacingNovember 8

Racing: Rivals should bow to Sacred Falls

Sacred Falls should maintain his unbeaten record when he contests the $400,000 New Zealand Two Thousand Guineas at Riccarton tomorrow.
Racing: Rivals should bow to Sacred Falls
Racing: Rivals should bow to Sacred Falls
RacingNovember 7

Racing: Terror To Love shines in hit-out for NZ Cup

Terror To Love cemented his $2.40 favouritism for his bid to claim back-to-back wins in the New Zealand Trotting Cup next Tuesday with a decisive win over his three rivals in the Cup Trial at Addington last night.
RacingNovember 4

Racing: Riverton Cup elation

Invercargill trainer Brent Shirley had his best day since he took out a training licence six weeks ago when he trained and drove three winners at the Riverton meeting yesterday.
Racing: Riverton Cup elation
Racing: Riverton Cup elation