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Bruce Fraser
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Latest
Racing
November 18
Racing: Unique double in NZ Cup
Blood Brotha followed in the footsteps of his Wingatui great-granddam, Princess Mellay, when he won back-to-back New Zealand Cups at Riccarton on Saturday.
Racing
November 16
Racing: Stunin Cullen returns to superb best at Addington
Stunin Cullen returned to form with a superb win at Addington yesterday.
Racing
November 15
Racing: Kay seeking third New Zealand Cup
Spiro looks set to give Sylvia Kay, the Levin trainer, her third New Zealand Cup at Riccarton tomorrow.
Racing
November 11
Racing: Mark Todd suitably impressed
Mark Todd may not have been at Riccarton on Saturday but he "could not stop laughing" after watching a video of his horse Kullu running his rivals ragged in the Metropolitan Handicap.
Racing
November 11
Racing: Sacred Falls stamps authority in Guineas
Sacred Falls kept his unbeaten record intact when he came from second-last on the home turn to win the $400,000 New Zealand Two Thousand Guineas at Riccarton on Saturday.
Racing
November 9
Racing: First-start win for trotter
French Desire started her career on a winning note at Forbury Park last night.
Racing
November 8
Racing: Matt Maguire stands out at Forbury
Matt Maguire stands out in the main race at the Forbury Park Trotting Club meeting tonight.
Racing
November 8
Racing: Rivals should bow to Sacred Falls
Sacred Falls should maintain his unbeaten record when he contests the $400,000 New Zealand Two Thousand Guineas at Riccarton tomorrow.
Racing
November 7
Racing: Terror To Love shines in hit-out for NZ Cup
Terror To Love cemented his $2.40 favouritism for his bid to claim back-to-back wins in the New Zealand Trotting Cup next Tuesday with a decisive win over his three rivals in the Cup Trial at Addington last night.
Racing
November 4
Racing: Riverton Cup elation
Invercargill trainer Brent Shirley had his best day since he took out a training licence six weeks ago when he trained and drove three winners at the Riverton meeting yesterday.
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