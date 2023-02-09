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Bruce Munro
bruce@thestar.co.nz

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WorldFebruary 9

Global Insight: Call for NZ to boost surveillance

New Zealand resources are perhaps being exploited without our knowledge, Professor Robert Patman warns as fallout continues from the alleged Chinese spy balloon.
Global Insight: Call for NZ to boost surveillance
Global Insight: Call for NZ to boost surveillance
WorldOctober 20

Global Insight: Call for NZ to be bolder on world stage

NZ needs to find its public voice to avoid the impression it can be bullied, Otago University's foreign affairs specialist Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: Call for NZ to be bolder on world stage
Global Insight: Call for NZ to be bolder on world stage
ChristchurchAugust 25

Global Insight: NZ soldier's death in Ukraine 'not in vain'

Dominic Abelen, the Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine has not died in vain, Otago University's foreign affairs specialist Prof Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: NZ soldier's death in Ukraine 'not in vain'
Global Insight: NZ soldier's death in Ukraine 'not in vain'
WorldApril 21

Global Insight: NZ 'must send clear message' over Solomons pact

China's security pact with the Solomon Islands lends urgency to the call for NZ to highlight the difference between a ‘‘rules-based’’ approach and a ‘‘might is right’’ approach to global politics, Otago University's Prof Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: NZ 'must send clear message' over Solomons pact
Global Insight: NZ 'must send clear message' over Solomons pact
TravelJune 29

The joy of flight like it used to be

This is as good as I remember it being.
The joy of flight like it used to be
The joy of flight like it used to be
The MixMay 18

Downtime a chance for making

Lockdown brought a Dunedin craftsman’s dream one step close, writes Bruce Munro.
Downtime a chance for making
Downtime a chance for making
The MixMay 17

Tracking and tracing

Singapore’s quickly evolving contact-tracing system may well be a glimpse of the near future for New Zealand. Will these tech tools help? What are the risks? Bruce Munro takes a look.
Tracking and tracing
Tracking and tracing
The MixMay 10

What mum really wants

What do mums really want this Mother’s Day? Bruce Munro puts that question to six Otago women.
What mum really wants
What mum really wants
The MixMay 3

Long read: Recovery for all

Everyone has taken a big hit. Some were already reeling. How can we ensure the post-pandemic recovery is a "recovery for all?" Bruce Munro takes a look.
Long read: Recovery for all
Long read: Recovery for all
The MixApril 26

Have I told you philately that I love you?

The international resurgence in young people collecting stamps appears to be slow reaching our shores. Bruce Munro goes hunting for young Kiwi philatelists.
Have I told you philately that I love you?
Have I told you philately that I love you?