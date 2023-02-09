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Bruce Munro
bruce@thestar.co.nz
Latest
World
February 9
Global Insight: Call for NZ to boost surveillance
New Zealand resources are perhaps being exploited without our knowledge, Professor Robert Patman warns as fallout continues from the alleged Chinese spy balloon.
World
October 20
Global Insight: Call for NZ to be bolder on world stage
NZ needs to find its public voice to avoid the impression it can be bullied, Otago University's foreign affairs specialist Robert Patman says.
Christchurch
August 25
Global Insight: NZ soldier's death in Ukraine 'not in vain'
Dominic Abelen, the Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine has not died in vain, Otago University's foreign affairs specialist Prof Robert Patman says.
World
April 21
Global Insight: NZ 'must send clear message' over Solomons pact
China's security pact with the Solomon Islands lends urgency to the call for NZ to highlight the difference between a ‘‘rules-based’’ approach and a ‘‘might is right’’ approach to global politics, Otago University's Prof Robert Patman says.
Travel
June 29
The joy of flight like it used to be
This is as good as I remember it being.
The Mix
May 18
Downtime a chance for making
Lockdown brought a Dunedin craftsman’s dream one step close, writes Bruce Munro.
The Mix
May 17
Tracking and tracing
Singapore’s quickly evolving contact-tracing system may well be a glimpse of the near future for New Zealand. Will these tech tools help? What are the risks? Bruce Munro takes a look.
The Mix
May 10
What mum really wants
What do mums really want this Mother’s Day? Bruce Munro puts that question to six Otago women.
The Mix
May 3
Long read: Recovery for all
Everyone has taken a big hit. Some were already reeling. How can we ensure the post-pandemic recovery is a "recovery for all?" Bruce Munro takes a look.
The Mix
April 26
Have I told you philately that I love you?
The international resurgence in young people collecting stamps appears to be slow reaching our shores. Bruce Munro goes hunting for young Kiwi philatelists.
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