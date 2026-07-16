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Bruce Munro
bruce.munro@odt.co.nz

Latest

WorldJuly 16

Global Insight: Consistency 'key' in relations with China

Hypocrisy on the world stage will not help New Zealand, Prof Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: Consistency 'key' in relations with China
Global Insight: Consistency 'key' in relations with China
WorldJune 25

Global Insight: Fork-in-the-road moment for NZ foreign policy

This weekend’s 60th Foreign Policy School, in Dunedin, could be a fork in the road for New Zealand’s international relations, Prof Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: Fork-in-the-road moment for NZ foreign policy
Global Insight: Fork-in-the-road moment for NZ foreign policy
WorldJune 4

Concern 'weak' UN hampering DRC's future

Help for the strife-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo could come from New Zealand, if only an impotent UN could be revitalised, Prof Robert Patman says.
Concern 'weak' UN hampering DRC's future
Concern 'weak' UN hampering DRC's future
NationalMay 28

DoW AI war project info ‘delusional’

"Delusional" and a possible "piss-take" is how geopolitical and security analysts are describing information from the United States Department of War (DoW) about an artificial intelligence-enabled, war-fighting project in which New Zealand is involved.
DoW AI war project info ‘delusional’
DoW AI war project info ‘delusional’
WorldMay 14

Fears Trump will be outwitted in high-stakes talks

It's dangerous for Donald Trump to “follow his gut” and ignore experts, two NZ academics say ahead of the US president’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Fears Trump will be outwitted in high-stakes talks
Fears Trump will be outwitted in high-stakes talks
WorldApril 16

Global Insight: Ripples of Hungary election likely to be felt in NZ

Ripples from the defeat of Hungary’s Viktor Orban will likely be felt in New Zealand during the upcoming general election, Prof Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: Ripples of Hungary election likely to be felt in NZ
Global Insight: Ripples of Hungary election likely to be felt in NZ
WorldMarch 4

Global Insight: Time for plain talk from NZ over Iran strikes

New Zealand should speak plainly about the United States and Israel’s “flagrant violation of international law”, Professor Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: Time for plain talk from NZ over Iran strikes
Global Insight: Time for plain talk from NZ over Iran strikes
WorldFebruary 12

Global Insight: Govt urged to show international leadership

Young people want New Zealand politicians to show leadership on the world stage, Prof Robert Patman says.
Global Insight: Govt urged to show international leadership
Global Insight: Govt urged to show international leadership
WorldDecember 17

Global Insight: 'Soft power counts' in troubled times

The last episode of Global Insight for 2025 reviews the biggest stories of the year.
Global Insight: 'Soft power counts' in troubled times
Global Insight: 'Soft power counts' in troubled times
NewsNovember 27

Crews 'can start' getting Goodwood fire contained

A fire that burnt through 25 hectares of pine north of Dunedin today had some residents preparing to evacuate their property. 
Crews 'can start' getting Goodwood fire contained
Crews 'can start' getting Goodwood fire contained