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Bruce Munro
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Latest
World
July 16
Global Insight: Consistency 'key' in relations with China
Hypocrisy on the world stage will not help New Zealand, Prof Robert Patman says.
World
June 25
Global Insight: Fork-in-the-road moment for NZ foreign policy
This weekend’s 60th Foreign Policy School, in Dunedin, could be a fork in the road for New Zealand’s international relations, Prof Robert Patman says.
World
June 4
Concern 'weak' UN hampering DRC's future
Help for the strife-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo could come from New Zealand, if only an impotent UN could be revitalised, Prof Robert Patman says.
National
May 28
DoW AI war project info ‘delusional’
"Delusional" and a possible "piss-take" is how geopolitical and security analysts are describing information from the United States Department of War (DoW) about an artificial intelligence-enabled, war-fighting project in which New Zealand is involved.
World
May 14
Fears Trump will be outwitted in high-stakes talks
It's dangerous for Donald Trump to “follow his gut” and ignore experts, two NZ academics say ahead of the US president’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
World
April 16
Global Insight: Ripples of Hungary election likely to be felt in NZ
Ripples from the defeat of Hungary’s Viktor Orban will likely be felt in New Zealand during the upcoming general election, Prof Robert Patman says.
World
March 4
Global Insight: Time for plain talk from NZ over Iran strikes
New Zealand should speak plainly about the United States and Israel’s “flagrant violation of international law”, Professor Robert Patman says.
World
February 12
Global Insight: Govt urged to show international leadership
Young people want New Zealand politicians to show leadership on the world stage, Prof Robert Patman says.
World
December 17
Global Insight: 'Soft power counts' in troubled times
The last episode of Global Insight for 2025 reviews the biggest stories of the year.
News
November 27
Crews 'can start' getting Goodwood fire contained
A fire that burnt through 25 hectares of pine north of Dunedin today had some residents preparing to evacuate their property.
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