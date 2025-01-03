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Bruce Quirey
bruce.quirey@alliedpress.co.nz

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Life & StyleJanuary 3

Angling deeply embedded in national identity

Last year, NZ marked a remarkable milestone in angling history - the 150th anniversary of the nation’s first licensed freshwater sports fishing season.
Angling deeply embedded in national identity
Angling deeply embedded in national identity
BusinessFebruary 26

Covid paused sale of mall; interest good

Meridian Mall owner Lendlease has confirmed it paused the sale of the mall last year because of the significant impacts of Covid-19 on global investment markets.
BusinessFebruary 25

Owning ITM store ‘really appealing’

Dunedin's buoyant building market meant the time was right for new a venture for Jon Conley.
Owning ITM store ‘really appealing’
Owning ITM store ‘really appealing’
BusinessFebruary 24

Port staff praised after result

Pain in the supply chain caused by shipping congestion and the absence of cruise ships will continue to challenge Port Otago for the next six months.
Port staff praised after result
Port staff praised after result
BusinessFebruary 23

NHNZ building sold, staff restructuring

Employees at film and documentary-maker NHNZ are being offered new contracts under a change of business ownership and the company’s Dunedin building has been sold.
NHNZ building sold, staff restructuring
NHNZ building sold, staff restructuring
BusinessFebruary 23

Syndicate plans to build logistics facility

A warehouse that stored ammonium nitrate at Sawyers Bay has been demolished to make way for a $10.1million food logistics centre.
Syndicate plans to build logistics facility
Syndicate plans to build logistics facility
BusinessFebruary 19

Questions on NZ’s energy after drilling plans dropped

Surrendering offshore oil and gas exploration permits raises questions about New Zealand’s long-term energy security, an industry group says.
Questions on NZ’s energy after drilling plans dropped
Questions on NZ’s energy after drilling plans dropped
BusinessFebruary 19

Green mayor, Oil Free Otago happy with decision

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins has welcomed news that the last oil and gas exploration permit in the South Island is likely to be surrendered.
Green mayor, Oil Free Otago happy with decision
Green mayor, Oil Free Otago happy with decision
BusinessFebruary 19

Future for Toroa permit not bright

The end of offshore exploration for gas and oil in the South Island is on the horizon.
Future for Toroa permit not bright
Future for Toroa permit not bright
BusinessFebruary 17

Cobb & Co returning to station

The managing director calls it a hospitality graveyard.
Cobb & Co returning to station
Cobb & Co returning to station