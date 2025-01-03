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Bruce Quirey
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Latest
Life & Style
January 3
Angling deeply embedded in national identity
Last year, NZ marked a remarkable milestone in angling history - the 150th anniversary of the nation’s first licensed freshwater sports fishing season.
Business
February 26
Covid paused sale of mall; interest good
Meridian Mall owner Lendlease has confirmed it paused the sale of the mall last year because of the significant impacts of Covid-19 on global investment markets.
Business
February 25
Owning ITM store ‘really appealing’
Dunedin's buoyant building market meant the time was right for new a venture for Jon Conley.
Business
February 24
Port staff praised after result
Pain in the supply chain caused by shipping congestion and the absence of cruise ships will continue to challenge Port Otago for the next six months.
Business
February 23
NHNZ building sold, staff restructuring
Employees at film and documentary-maker NHNZ are being offered new contracts under a change of business ownership and the company’s Dunedin building has been sold.
Business
February 23
Syndicate plans to build logistics facility
A warehouse that stored ammonium nitrate at Sawyers Bay has been demolished to make way for a $10.1million food logistics centre.
Business
February 19
Questions on NZ’s energy after drilling plans dropped
Surrendering offshore oil and gas exploration permits raises questions about New Zealand’s long-term energy security, an industry group says.
Business
February 19
Green mayor, Oil Free Otago happy with decision
Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins has welcomed news that the last oil and gas exploration permit in the South Island is likely to be surrendered.
Business
February 19
Future for Toroa permit not bright
The end of offshore exploration for gas and oil in the South Island is on the horizon.
Business
February 17
Cobb & Co returning to station
The managing director calls it a hospitality graveyard.
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