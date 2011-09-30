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Bryan James
bryan.james@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentSeptember 30

A footnote to turbulent times

There are more than 80 references to Margaret Pope in Michael Bassett's monumental (and self-serving) account of the fourth Labour government (Working With David, Hodder Moa, 2008). In excess of 30 refer to what Bassett describes as her &quot;influence&quot; on the then prime minister, David Lange.
A footnote to turbulent times
A footnote to turbulent times
EntertainmentJuly 15

Eyewitness account sheds some light on modern China

New Zealand has had little to do with Henry Kissinger, nor he with us.
Eyewitness account sheds some light on modern China
Eyewitness account sheds some light on modern China
EntertainmentJuly 8

Remarkable mentor captured well

Yvonne Rust (1922-2002) holds a position in New Zealand fine arts matched by few other teachers. She was a potter of considerable ability, but cannot be listed in the first rank; she was also a painter of originality, but made no claims to a place in the pantheon.
Remarkable mentor captured well
Remarkable mentor captured well
EntertainmentJuly 8

Not much new under the sexual sun

There's been quite a fuss during Pamela Stephenson-Connolly's visit here to promote her latest book, Sex Life (Vermilion), and I expect by now at least some readers will have waded their way through its 472 pages of cradle-to the-(almost) grave narrative.
Not much new under the sexual sun
Not much new under the sexual sun
EntertainmentJune 24

Thoughtful, intimate memoir has the Golding touch

Judy Golding daughter of the Nobel Prize-winning British author William Golding, quotes the proverb &quot;The children of lovers are orphans&quot; at the beginning of her memoir, and it certainly becomes apparent as one reads of the catharsis that prompted it.
Thoughtful, intimate memoir has the Golding touch
Thoughtful, intimate memoir has the Golding touch
EntertainmentJune 17

Gems among King's published and unpublished work

Michael King's books enjoy a rare status among our writers. He managed to become both a reputable historian and the author of popular histories and biographies. His relatively early death, along with that of his wife, in a car accident in 2004, deprived us of a major literary figure.
Gems among King's published and unpublished work
Gems among King's published and unpublished work
EntertainmentMay 20

Singular, deeply personal account of life under Nazis

Subtitled &quot;The boy who went to war&quot;, Wolfram provides a perspective on World War 2 sufficiently rare to be exceptional.
Singular, deeply personal account of life under Nazis
Singular, deeply personal account of life under Nazis
EntertainmentMay 20

Wells in rich 'factional' detail

Does anyone read H.G. Wells these days? I have my doubts, yet a century ago he was Britain's and probably the world's best-selling novelist.
Wells in rich 'factional' detail
Wells in rich 'factional' detail
EntertainmentMay 13

Tedious, poorly written, but sure to trigger a smile

If I have counted correctly there are 108 photographs of David (Ward) Hartnell in the 192 pages of Memoirs of a Gossip Columnist
Tedious, poorly written, but sure to trigger a smile
Tedious, poorly written, but sure to trigger a smile
EntertainmentMay 13

Drama set in siege of Leningrad

  There are doubts even today about which Leningrad Dimitri Shostakovich had in mind when he wrote his seventh symphony, the so-called &quot;Leningrad&quot; symphony.
Drama set in siege of Leningrad
Drama set in siege of Leningrad