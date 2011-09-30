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Bryan James
bryan.james@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
September 30
A footnote to turbulent times
There are more than 80 references to Margaret Pope in Michael Bassett's monumental (and self-serving) account of the fourth Labour government (Working With David, Hodder Moa, 2008). In excess of 30 refer to what Bassett describes as her "influence" on the then prime minister, David Lange.
Entertainment
July 15
Eyewitness account sheds some light on modern China
New Zealand has had little to do with Henry Kissinger, nor he with us.
Entertainment
July 8
Remarkable mentor captured well
Yvonne Rust (1922-2002) holds a position in New Zealand fine arts matched by few other teachers. She was a potter of considerable ability, but cannot be listed in the first rank; she was also a painter of originality, but made no claims to a place in the pantheon.
Entertainment
July 8
Not much new under the sexual sun
There's been quite a fuss during Pamela Stephenson-Connolly's visit here to promote her latest book, Sex Life (Vermilion), and I expect by now at least some readers will have waded their way through its 472 pages of cradle-to the-(almost) grave narrative.
Entertainment
June 24
Thoughtful, intimate memoir has the Golding touch
Judy Golding daughter of the Nobel Prize-winning British author William Golding, quotes the proverb "The children of lovers are orphans" at the beginning of her memoir, and it certainly becomes apparent as one reads of the catharsis that prompted it.
Entertainment
June 17
Gems among King's published and unpublished work
Michael King's books enjoy a rare status among our writers. He managed to become both a reputable historian and the author of popular histories and biographies. His relatively early death, along with that of his wife, in a car accident in 2004, deprived us of a major literary figure.
Entertainment
May 20
Singular, deeply personal account of life under Nazis
Subtitled "The boy who went to war", Wolfram provides a perspective on World War 2 sufficiently rare to be exceptional.
Entertainment
May 20
Wells in rich 'factional' detail
Does anyone read H.G. Wells these days? I have my doubts, yet a century ago he was Britain's and probably the world's best-selling novelist.
Entertainment
May 13
Tedious, poorly written, but sure to trigger a smile
If I have counted correctly there are 108 photographs of David (Ward) Hartnell in the 192 pages of Memoirs of a Gossip Columnist
Entertainment
May 13
Drama set in siege of Leningrad
There are doubts even today about which Leningrad Dimitri Shostakovich had in mind when he wrote his seventh symphony, the so-called "Leningrad" symphony.
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