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Caitlin Lester
caitlin.lester@odt.co.nz

Latest

EntertainmentMay 30

Feminine rage and power

The artist formally known as Calla is back and raging.
Feminine rage and power
Feminine rage and power
EntertainmentMay 17

Pudding and psychedelia

Wonder comes wrapped in Kraus’ music.
Pudding and psychedelia
Pudding and psychedelia
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DunedinApril 16

Disco inferno as bar owners dispute mirror ball's owernship

A tug-of-war over a disco ball has sparked an unlikely conflict between the owners of two of Dunedin’s live music venues.
Disco inferno as bar owners dispute mirror ball's owernship
Disco inferno as bar owners dispute mirror ball's owernship
EntertainmentMarch 21

Two musical worlds collide

An upcoming collaboration between local band Ivy and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra is a beautiful collision of two very different musical worlds.
Two musical worlds collide
Two musical worlds collide
The MixMarch 7

Just the most exciting sounds

It’s music with fighting spirit and action, played loud.
Just the most exciting sounds
Just the most exciting sounds
EntertainmentFebruary 21

Join the Ripship ride

Expect full-bodied, danceable grooves and eccentric storytelling on the new album from Pōneke sci-fi psych-rock duo Ripship.
Join the Ripship ride
Join the Ripship ride
EntertainmentFebruary 8

Rowdy thoughtfulness nailed down

This famously full-throttle band has been making music since the members were children — so audiences can be confident that Sydney hard rockers C.O.F.F.I.N will be a well-oiled machine for their Aotearoa tour this month.
Rowdy thoughtfulness nailed down
Rowdy thoughtfulness nailed down
EntertainmentJanuary 24

Partying close to the margins

In between throwing birthday parties for their hero Daniel Johnston and semi-ironically covering the hard rock songs they love to hate, Bunchy’s Big Score have just dropped a new single .
Partying close to the margins
Partying close to the margins
EntertainmentJanuary 11

Treat for country fans

January tends to be a month when bars and musicians alike are taking a well-deserved break.
Treat for country fans
Treat for country fans
EntertainmentDecember 13

Focus makes sense

Dunedin electronic dance music fans were treated to a feast of underground talent last Saturday at the makesense club night.
Focus makes sense
Focus makes sense