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Caitlin Lester
caitlin.lester@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
May 30
Feminine rage and power
The artist formally known as Calla is back and raging.
Entertainment
May 17
Pudding and psychedelia
Wonder comes wrapped in Kraus’ music.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
April 16
Disco inferno as bar owners dispute mirror ball's owernship
A tug-of-war over a disco ball has sparked an unlikely conflict between the owners of two of Dunedin’s live music venues.
Entertainment
March 21
Two musical worlds collide
An upcoming collaboration between local band Ivy and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra is a beautiful collision of two very different musical worlds.
The Mix
March 7
Just the most exciting sounds
It’s music with fighting spirit and action, played loud.
Entertainment
February 21
Join the Ripship ride
Expect full-bodied, danceable grooves and eccentric storytelling on the new album from Pōneke sci-fi psych-rock duo Ripship.
Entertainment
February 8
Rowdy thoughtfulness nailed down
This famously full-throttle band has been making music since the members were children — so audiences can be confident that Sydney hard rockers C.O.F.F.I.N will be a well-oiled machine for their Aotearoa tour this month.
Entertainment
January 24
Partying close to the margins
In between throwing birthday parties for their hero Daniel Johnston and semi-ironically covering the hard rock songs they love to hate, Bunchy’s Big Score have just dropped a new single .
Entertainment
January 11
Treat for country fans
January tends to be a month when bars and musicians alike are taking a well-deserved break.
Entertainment
December 13
Focus makes sense
Dunedin electronic dance music fans were treated to a feast of underground talent last Saturday at the makesense club night.