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Carla Green
carla.green@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
April 22
Bunnings under fire for removing defib unit
Some Bunnings customers and staff are upset after management removed a defibrillator from its Dunedin store.
Dunedin
April 22
Abuse spikes in student quarter
Dunedin
April 22
Bunnings urged to backtrack over defibrillator
A University of Otago doctor is calling on Bunnings to reverse its ‘‘silly'' decision to remove a defibrillator from its Dunedin store.
Dunedin
April 7
Students say 30 jumping on balcony (+ video)
Students say there were about 30 people jumping up and down on a Castle St balcony just before it collapsed, seriously injuring two people, at concert in Dunedin.
Dunedin
April 7
Cops call on activist over TPP protest plans
A Dunedin activist says the police have come knocking, asking about protest plans against the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.
Dunedin
March 18
Frustration as TVs dumped, not recycled
Almost 3000 television sets are thrown into the Green Island landfill each year, 42 times the number recycled at the facility. Carla Green reports.
Dunedin
March 18
New chief to look with 'fresh eyes'
Stephen Willis will be taking the operational reins of the University of Otago in April, but for now, mum's the word on what will change as a result - if anything.
Dunedin
March 18
Fire in South Dunedin cafe
The fire service was called to South Dunedin tonight after a small fire broke out in a local cafe.
Dunedin
March 18
Research freedom an open question
About half of the University of Otago's agricultural research is funded by industry. Is all that money having an undue influence on research findings - and what gets researched in the first place? Reporter Carla Green investigates.
The Mix
March 17
Blowing hot and cold
A storm is brewing in Blueskin Bay, where the community is deeply divided over a wind farm project. Carla Green reports.
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