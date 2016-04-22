SECTIONS
Carla Green
carla.green@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinApril 22

Bunnings under fire for removing defib unit

Some Bunnings customers and staff are upset after management removed a defibrillator from its Dunedin store.
Bunnings under fire for removing defib unit
Bunnings under fire for removing defib unit
DunedinApril 22

Abuse spikes in student quarter

Abuse spikes in student quarter
Abuse spikes in student quarter
DunedinApril 22

Bunnings urged to backtrack over defibrillator

A University of Otago doctor is calling on Bunnings to reverse its ‘‘silly'' decision to remove a defibrillator from its Dunedin store.
Bunnings urged to backtrack over defibrillator
Bunnings urged to backtrack over defibrillator
DunedinApril 7

Students say 30 jumping on balcony (+ video)

Students say there were about 30 people jumping up and down on a Castle St balcony just before it collapsed, seriously injuring two people, at concert in Dunedin.
Students say 30 jumping on balcony (+ video)
Students say 30 jumping on balcony (+ video)
DunedinApril 7

Cops call on activist over TPP protest plans

A Dunedin activist says the police have come knocking, asking about protest plans against the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.
Cops call on activist over TPP protest plans
Cops call on activist over TPP protest plans
DunedinMarch 18

Frustration as TVs dumped, not recycled

Almost 3000 television sets are thrown into the Green Island landfill each year, 42 times the number recycled at the facility. Carla Green reports.
DunedinMarch 18

New chief to look with 'fresh eyes'

Stephen Willis will be taking the operational reins of the University of Otago in April, but for now, mum's the word on what will change as a result - if anything.
DunedinMarch 18

Fire in South Dunedin cafe

The fire service was called to South Dunedin tonight after a small fire broke out in a local cafe.
DunedinMarch 18

Research freedom an open question

About half of the University of Otago's agricultural research is funded by industry. Is all that money having an undue influence on research findings - and what gets researched in the first place? Reporter Carla Green investigates.
The MixMarch 17

Blowing hot and cold

A storm is brewing in Blueskin Bay, where the community is deeply divided over a wind farm project. Carla Green reports.
Blowing hot and cold
Blowing hot and cold