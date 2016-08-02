SECTIONS
Caroline Walker
caroline.walker@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

Sponsored ContentAugust 2

Wedding of the Year: Kate and Simon Knight

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.  Voting closes 5pm Friday 12 August ONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deleted 
EntertainmentAugust 1

Grounded - Fortune Theatre

Sponsored Content
Grounded - Fortune Theatre
Grounded - Fortune Theatre
Sponsored ContentJuly 22

Wedding of the Year: Matt and Emmy Crannitch

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. ONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deleted Emmy Gerber (36) and, Matt Crannitch (35), from Cromwell, Central Otago.The proposal:
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Renee and Bryce Webster

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. ONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deleted 
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Lance and Steph Easson

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. Voting closes 5pm Friday 12 AugustONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deleted Lance Easson (33), parts consultant and Steph Easson (29), cafe assistant
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Belinda and Hamish Boyd

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.One vote per person - multiple votes will be deletedBelinda nee Ireton (29) office administrator and Hamish Boyd (31) farm manager - Haldon StationWhen and where did you meet?
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Dan and Rochelle Mason

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. Voting closes 5pm Friday 12 AugustONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deleted 
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Mandy Mayhem and Lee Bullock

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.  
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Keri and Ethan Mathieson

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. voting closes 5pm Friday 12 AugustONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deleted   Keri, nee Burton, (26) teacher and Ethan Mathieson (24) electricianWhere and when did you meet? 
Sponsored ContentJuly 21

Wedding of the Year: Darren Leggatt & Andrea Deuchrass

TO VOTE CLICK ON YOUR FAVOURITE COUPLE IN THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE. Voting closes 5pm Friday 12 AugustONE vote per person - multiple votes will be deletedDarren Leggatt (44) manager and Andrea Deuchrass (37) system engineer - TaurangaThe proposal 