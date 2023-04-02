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Cas Saunders
cas.saunders@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
April 2
Eight hours to build a dream home
After eight gruelling hours of building on Saturday, one Dunedin apprentice has shown they hit the nail on the head in a challenge to spot the best skills of this year’s cohort.
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Dunedin
April 2
Club finds fair winds, ready to sail into next century
By the time members of the Macandrew Bay Yachting Club were ready to set sail on Saturday morning the sky had cleared for a special afternoon celebration.
Dunedin
April 2
Performers get the party started at South Dunedin Street Festival
The sky may have been dreary early on Saturday but the St Clair School Jump Jam Nationals team raised the temperature when it took to the stage at the South Dunedin Street Festival.
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Dunedin
April 2
Dreams come true for first-time model
The train rolled into Dunedin Railway Station at the weekend — but the trip did not take riders out of the city.
Entertainment
March 26
Dissonance rendered hauntingly beautiful
Strork and Dance — The Birth of Ork, Te Whare o Rukutia, Saturday, March 25
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Entertainment
March 26
Creativity of rainbow community celebrated
They have it in the bag — Dunedin Pride’s Fringe Festival Art Day wrapped up yesterday a collaborative venture between the two organisations with a display of creativity.
Dunedin
March 26
Birthday marked with Long Lunch
Carolyn Gray, of Dunedin, enjoyed a special 50th birthday lunch at the Dunedin Railway Station with the inaugural Otago Farmers’ Market Long Lunch yesterday.
Dunedin
March 26
Woodshed blaze being treated as suspicious
A South Dunedin firewood shed found ablaze in the early hours of yesterday morning has sparked a callout of the fire investigator.
Dunedin
March 26
A great day to be a kid in Dunedin
Youngsters were treated to a day of fun at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.
Dunedin
March 25
Suspicious blaze in South Dunedin shed
A fire investigator has been called to look into a suspicious blaze in a firewood shed in South Dunedin early today.
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