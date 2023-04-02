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Cas Saunders
cas.saunders@odt.co.nz

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DunedinApril 2

Eight hours to build a dream home

After eight gruelling hours of building on Saturday, one Dunedin apprentice has shown they hit the nail on the head in a challenge to spot the best skills of this year’s cohort.
Eight hours to build a dream home
Eight hours to build a dream home
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DunedinApril 2

Club finds fair winds, ready to sail into next century

By the time members of the Macandrew Bay Yachting Club were ready to set sail on Saturday morning the sky had cleared for a special afternoon celebration.
Club finds fair winds, ready to sail into next century
Club finds fair winds, ready to sail into next century
DunedinApril 2

Performers get the party started at South Dunedin Street Festival

The sky may have been dreary early on Saturday but the St Clair School Jump Jam Nationals team raised the temperature when it took to the stage at the South Dunedin Street Festival.
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DunedinApril 2

Dreams come true for first-time model

The train rolled into Dunedin Railway Station at the weekend — but the trip did not take riders out of the city.
Dreams come true for first-time model
Dreams come true for first-time model
EntertainmentMarch 26

Dissonance rendered hauntingly beautiful

Strork and Dance — The Birth of Ork, Te Whare o Rukutia, Saturday, March 25
Dissonance rendered hauntingly beautiful
Dissonance rendered hauntingly beautiful
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EntertainmentMarch 26

Creativity of rainbow community celebrated

They have it in the bag — Dunedin Pride’s Fringe Festival Art Day wrapped up yesterday a collaborative venture between the two organisations with a display of creativity.
Creativity of rainbow community celebrated
Creativity of rainbow community celebrated
DunedinMarch 26

Birthday marked with Long Lunch

Carolyn Gray, of Dunedin, enjoyed a special 50th birthday lunch at the Dunedin Railway Station with the inaugural Otago Farmers’ Market Long Lunch yesterday.
Birthday marked with Long Lunch
Birthday marked with Long Lunch
DunedinMarch 26

Woodshed blaze being treated as suspicious

A South Dunedin firewood shed found ablaze in the early hours of yesterday morning has sparked a callout of the fire investigator.
DunedinMarch 26

A great day to be a kid in Dunedin

Youngsters were treated to a day of fun at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.
A great day to be a kid in Dunedin
A great day to be a kid in Dunedin
DunedinMarch 25

Suspicious blaze in South Dunedin shed

A fire investigator has been called to look into a suspicious blaze in a firewood shed in South Dunedin early today.