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Latest
Central Otago
August 19
Blood testing service to close; under-utilisation, staff shortages
Arrowtown residents are lamenting the loss of a weekly blood testing service run out of Arrowtown Medical Centre.
Queenstown
August 19
Skifield’s 75th anniversary marked in style
After rain waylaid some celebrations, Coronet Peak was a hive of activity yesterday, as the skifield made double time on its 75th anniversary festivities.
Central Otago
August 17
Cancer diagnosis traps family in Scotland
Cromwell residents Leighann Cochrane and Keith Riddell are "devastated and shell-shocked" after their 3-year-old boy, Arran, was diagnosed with leukaemia while visiting family in Scotland.
Business
August 11
Therapeutic service for dogs moves to resort
Keeping dogs moving is the name of the game for Mates4Life owner Diana Gott.
Queenstown
August 10
Overnight at the airport for 100 stranded passengers
Queenstown Airport turned into a pseudo backpackers last Friday, after Air New Zealand cancelled its last flight of the day.
Queenstown
August 5
An alpine festival with a difference
A snow sports festival, aimed at developing skills for adaptive athletes, started at The Remarkables skifield yesterday.
Queenstown
August 5
Help sought to get to global runways
A Queenstown woman is about to help show Maori fashion on the world stage — but she needs some assistance to get there.
Queenstown
July 29
Slopes prepared for US team
For the first time in three years, international ski racing teams are coming to Queenstown.
Queenstown
July 28
After being caught in avalanche, duo spend night in snow cave
Two climbers rescued from Double Cone in the Remarkables mountain range were in "good spirits" on initial contact, despite getting caught in an avalanche and spending the night in an ice cave.
Queenstown
July 24
Pasta Cafe marks 20th anniversary
Twenty years of feeding Queenstown residents was marked at the Wakatipu Presbyterian Church on Friday night.
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