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Cass Marrett
cass.marrett@alliedpress.co.nz

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Central OtagoAugust 19

Blood testing service to close; under-utilisation, staff shortages

Arrowtown residents are lamenting the loss of a weekly blood testing service run out of Arrowtown Medical Centre.
Blood testing service to close; under-utilisation, staff shortages
Blood testing service to close; under-utilisation, staff shortages
QueenstownAugust 19

Skifield’s 75th anniversary marked in style

After rain waylaid some celebrations, Coronet Peak was a hive of activity yesterday, as the skifield made double time on its 75th anniversary festivities.
Skifield’s 75th anniversary marked in style
Skifield’s 75th anniversary marked in style
Central OtagoAugust 17

Cancer diagnosis traps family in Scotland

Cromwell residents Leighann Cochrane and Keith Riddell are "devastated and shell-shocked" after their 3-year-old boy, Arran, was diagnosed with leukaemia while visiting family in Scotland.
Cancer diagnosis traps family in Scotland
Cancer diagnosis traps family in Scotland
BusinessAugust 11

Therapeutic service for dogs moves to resort

Keeping dogs moving is the name of the game for Mates4Life owner Diana Gott.
Therapeutic service for dogs moves to resort
Therapeutic service for dogs moves to resort
QueenstownAugust 10

Overnight at the airport for 100 stranded passengers

Queenstown Airport turned into a pseudo backpackers last Friday, after Air New Zealand cancelled its last flight of the day.
Overnight at the airport for 100 stranded passengers
Overnight at the airport for 100 stranded passengers
QueenstownAugust 5

An alpine festival with a difference

A snow sports festival, aimed at developing skills for adaptive athletes, started at The Remarkables skifield yesterday.
QueenstownAugust 5

Help sought to get to global runways

A Queenstown woman is about to help show Maori fashion on the world stage — but she needs some assistance to get there.
QueenstownJuly 29

Slopes prepared for US team

For the first time in three years, international ski racing teams are coming to Queenstown.
QueenstownJuly 28

After being caught in avalanche, duo spend night in snow cave

Two climbers rescued from Double Cone in the Remarkables mountain range were in "good spirits" on initial contact, despite getting caught in an avalanche and spending the night in an ice cave.
After being caught in avalanche, duo spend night in snow cave
After being caught in avalanche, duo spend night in snow cave
QueenstownJuly 24

Pasta Cafe marks 20th anniversary

Twenty years of feeding Queenstown residents was marked at the Wakatipu Presbyterian Church on Friday night.
Pasta Cafe marks 20th anniversary
Pasta Cafe marks 20th anniversary