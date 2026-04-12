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Catherine Pattison
catherine.wellington@odt.co.nz

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MotorsportApril 12

Stokes ‘over the moon’ about first rally title

In a fitting tribute to his ever-supportive father, Brian, Jack Stokes became the first son of an Otago Rally winner to repeat the feat at the 50th anniversary event, notching his debut rally victory in the process.
Stokes ‘over the moon’ about first rally title
Stokes ‘over the moon’ about first rally title
DrivesouthApril 10

Limelight shifts for locals

With the region’s usual suspects not in contention for Otago Rally national championship class-winning honours, the focus broadens further afield.
Limelight shifts for locals
Limelight shifts for locals
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MotorsportApril 9

Heavy hitters aplenty in Classic field

A milestone always creates a sense of occasion and the Otago Rally has attracted a star-studded entry list to mark the 50th anniversary at this weekend’s event.
Heavy hitters aplenty in Classic field
Heavy hitters aplenty in Classic field
SportApril 6

Ben Hunt wins elusive Otago Rally trophy

After more than a decade of trying, Auckland’s Ben Hunt can finally add the elusive Otago Rally trophy to his cabinet.
Ben Hunt wins elusive Otago Rally trophy
Ben Hunt wins elusive Otago Rally trophy
MotorsportApril 6

'Awesome to finally win' Otago Rally trophy - Hunt

After more than a decade of trying, Auckland’s Ben Hunt can finally add the elusive Otago Rally trophy to his cabinet.
'Awesome to finally win' Otago Rally trophy - Hunt
'Awesome to finally win' Otago Rally trophy - Hunt
SportApril 5

Hunt takes lead in thrilling opening day of Otago Rally

Reigning national champion Ben Hunt holds a narrow 10.5 second lead after the opening day of the first event in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.
Hunt takes lead in thrilling opening day of Otago Rally
Hunt takes lead in thrilling opening day of Otago Rally
MotorsportApril 5

Hunt leads after thrilling opening day of Otago Rally

Reigning national champion Ben Hunt holds a narrow 10.5 second lead after the opening day of the first event in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.
Hunt leads after thrilling opening day of Otago Rally
Hunt leads after thrilling opening day of Otago Rally
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MotorsportApril 3

Contenders galore in 2025 rally

The Otago Rally opens the six-round New Zealand Rally Championship tomorrow in what is set to be the most wide-open title race in many years.
Contenders galore in 2025 rally
Contenders galore in 2025 rally
MotorsportApril 2

Health scare for motocross star Courtney Duncan

Dunedin's four-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan was rushed to hospital with severe chest pains and will miss the start of the season.
Health scare for motocross star Courtney Duncan
Health scare for motocross star Courtney Duncan
DrivesouthMarch 28

Gilmour ready for strong start

New Zealand’s queen of rallying Emma Gilmour is in the best possible place ahead of her home event, the Otago Rally, coming up over the April 5 and 6 weekend.
Gilmour ready for strong start
Gilmour ready for strong start