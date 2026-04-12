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Catherine Pattison
catherine.wellington@odt.co.nz
Latest
Motorsport
April 12
Stokes ‘over the moon’ about first rally title
In a fitting tribute to his ever-supportive father, Brian, Jack Stokes became the first son of an Otago Rally winner to repeat the feat at the 50th anniversary event, notching his debut rally victory in the process.
Drivesouth
April 10
Limelight shifts for locals
With the region’s usual suspects not in contention for Otago Rally national championship class-winning honours, the focus broadens further afield.
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Motorsport
April 9
Heavy hitters aplenty in Classic field
A milestone always creates a sense of occasion and the Otago Rally has attracted a star-studded entry list to mark the 50th anniversary at this weekend’s event.
Sport
April 6
Ben Hunt wins elusive Otago Rally trophy
After more than a decade of trying, Auckland’s Ben Hunt can finally add the elusive Otago Rally trophy to his cabinet.
Motorsport
April 6
'Awesome to finally win' Otago Rally trophy - Hunt
After more than a decade of trying, Auckland’s Ben Hunt can finally add the elusive Otago Rally trophy to his cabinet.
Sport
April 5
Hunt takes lead in thrilling opening day of Otago Rally
Reigning national champion Ben Hunt holds a narrow 10.5 second lead after the opening day of the first event in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.
Motorsport
April 5
Hunt leads after thrilling opening day of Otago Rally
Reigning national champion Ben Hunt holds a narrow 10.5 second lead after the opening day of the first event in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.
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Motorsport
April 3
Contenders galore in 2025 rally
The Otago Rally opens the six-round New Zealand Rally Championship tomorrow in what is set to be the most wide-open title race in many years.
Motorsport
April 2
Health scare for motocross star Courtney Duncan
Dunedin's four-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan was rushed to hospital with severe chest pains and will miss the start of the season.
Drivesouth
March 28
Gilmour ready for strong start
New Zealand’s queen of rallying Emma Gilmour is in the best possible place ahead of her home event, the Otago Rally, coming up over the April 5 and 6 weekend.
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