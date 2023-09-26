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Charmian Smith
charmian.smith@odt.co.nz

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Food & WineSeptember 26

Books to inspire, admire... and cook from too

Charmian Smith has collected more than 1000 cookbooks - the result of an insatiable interest in food, its origins and what and how different cultures cook and eat.
Books to inspire, admire... and cook from too
Books to inspire, admire... and cook from too
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Food & WineApril 25

Resilience major aspiration of local food network

Developing local food security might seem easy - grow more food, encourage market gardeners, revive backyard veggie gardens and establish more community gardens - but there’s actually a lot more to it than that, Kate Vercoe says.
Resilience major aspiration of local food network
Resilience major aspiration of local food network
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Food & WineApril 4

The best of one of the best

Former ODT food editor Charmian Smith has been shopping at the Otago Farmers Market since it opened 20 years ago. She recalls the first day and selects recipes using market produce.
The best of one of the best
The best of one of the best
TravelMarch 6

Timeless beauty of the Chathams

The Chatham Islands might be part of NZ but they seem like a different country. Not only do islanders call themselves Wekas, but time there is literally - and psychologically - different, Charmian Smith discovers.
Timeless beauty of the Chathams
Timeless beauty of the Chathams
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Food & WineDecember 6

NZ stuck with high food transportation emissions

Charmian Smith looks at surprising new figures of food miles and greenhouse gas emissions of the food we eat.
NZ stuck with high food transportation emissions
NZ stuck with high food transportation emissions
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Food & WineNovember 15

The conversations we need to have about reaching a zero-emissions diet

Following the Ministry of Health’s dietary guidelines not only makes for a healthier lifestyle but also a healthier environment.
The conversations we need to have about reaching a zero-emissions diet
The conversations we need to have about reaching a zero-emissions diet
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Food & WineOctober 18

Learning to love leftovers an easy path to cutting food bills

With inflation hammering at our food bills, Charmian Smith comes up with some tips on how to shop and cook smarter and waste less.
Learning to love leftovers an easy path to cutting food bills
Learning to love leftovers an easy path to cutting food bills
Food & WineSeptember 20

Savouring the benefits of bacteria

Humans have fermented food for thousands of years, probably first as a method of preservation, and then because we enjoyed the flavours.
Savouring the benefits of bacteria
Savouring the benefits of bacteria
Food & WineAugust 16

People power can reduce microplastics, prof says

Plastic wrapping is around almost everything we buy, especially food.
People power can reduce microplastics, prof says
People power can reduce microplastics, prof says
Food & WineJuly 26

Who thought plastic would be such a problem?

Plastic, one of the most useful and convenient materials we use, is coming back to haunt us.
Who thought plastic would be such a problem?
Who thought plastic would be such a problem?