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Charmian Smith
charmian.smith@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
September 26
Books to inspire, admire... and cook from too
Charmian Smith has collected more than 1000 cookbooks - the result of an insatiable interest in food, its origins and what and how different cultures cook and eat.
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
April 25
Resilience major aspiration of local food network
Developing local food security might seem easy - grow more food, encourage market gardeners, revive backyard veggie gardens and establish more community gardens - but there’s actually a lot more to it than that, Kate Vercoe says.
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
April 4
The best of one of the best
Former ODT food editor Charmian Smith has been shopping at the Otago Farmers Market since it opened 20 years ago. She recalls the first day and selects recipes using market produce.
Travel
March 6
Timeless beauty of the Chathams
The Chatham Islands might be part of NZ but they seem like a different country. Not only do islanders call themselves Wekas, but time there is literally - and psychologically - different, Charmian Smith discovers.
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Food & Wine
December 6
NZ stuck with high food transportation emissions
Charmian Smith looks at surprising new figures of food miles and greenhouse gas emissions of the food we eat.
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
November 15
The conversations we need to have about reaching a zero-emissions diet
Following the Ministry of Health’s dietary guidelines not only makes for a healthier lifestyle but also a healthier environment.
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Food & Wine
October 18
Learning to love leftovers an easy path to cutting food bills
With inflation hammering at our food bills, Charmian Smith comes up with some tips on how to shop and cook smarter and waste less.
Food & Wine
September 20
Savouring the benefits of bacteria
Humans have fermented food for thousands of years, probably first as a method of preservation, and then because we enjoyed the flavours.
Food & Wine
August 16
People power can reduce microplastics, prof says
Plastic wrapping is around almost everything we buy, especially food.
Food & Wine
July 26
Who thought plastic would be such a problem?
Plastic, one of the most useful and convenient materials we use, is coming back to haunt us.
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