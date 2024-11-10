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Chris Barclay
chris.barclay@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchNovember 10

Christchurch soldier's heroism the foundation for French town’s strong ties to NZ

Today there is no 30-foot ladder resting against the brickwork laid in 1670, so you cannot emulate the bold climb of Christchurch soldier Leslie Averill a week before the end of WW1.
Christchurch soldier's heroism the foundation for French town’s strong ties to NZ
Christchurch soldier's heroism the foundation for French town’s strong ties to NZ
ChristchurchJune 6

Soldier’s poem recounts D-Day story never heard by his family

Today is the 80th anniversary of D-Day - and it holds a very special place for a Christchurch family. Their father Elmer Grantham was part of a British commando unit which landed at Normandy in 1944.
Soldier’s poem recounts D-Day story never heard by his family
Soldier’s poem recounts D-Day story never heard by his family
ChristchurchApril 30

Shark was euthanised - MPI investigation finds

The man responsible for killing a pregnant shark in front of horrified onlookers at a Christchurch beach has been exonerated.
Shark was euthanised - MPI investigation finds
Shark was euthanised - MPI investigation finds
ChristchurchApril 19

Husband's plea for greater understanding of debilitating terminal disease

As Paul Barton’s wife succumbs to Motor Neurone Disease, the Woolston man is pleading for the Ministry of Health to increase its efforts to study potential causes of the incurable illness.
Husband's plea for greater understanding of debilitating terminal disease
Husband's plea for greater understanding of debilitating terminal disease
CanterburyApril 12

End of the thin blue line for veteran New Brighton cop

Senior Constable Garry Bombay found his station in life where policing has occupied the same site in Christchurch since 1902, longer than any other.
End of the thin blue line for veteran New Brighton cop
End of the thin blue line for veteran New Brighton cop
ChristchurchApril 11

Photo albums back in family hands after appeal

Memories flooded back when Kate Bathurst revisited her childhood home in Christchurch to retrieve two photo albums, including several wedding photos, found at the back of a shelf by the current owner.
Photo albums back in family hands after appeal
Photo albums back in family hands after appeal
ChristchurchApril 11

Tour of duty to tidy up Anzac Drive war memorial

They soldiered on near Anzac Drive’s equivalent of the trenches – teenagers respecting the legacy of Sergeant Jack Hinton VC, a name which now resonates with these students of history.
Tour of duty to tidy up Anzac Drive war memorial
Tour of duty to tidy up Anzac Drive war memorial
ChristchurchApril 7

Bashed petrol station attendant filmed by attackers

A sole-charge Christchurch petrol station attendant bashed during an aggravated robbery was filmed by one of three assailants as he was assaulted.
Bashed petrol station attendant filmed by attackers
Bashed petrol station attendant filmed by attackers
ChristchurchApril 5

Are these your wedding photos?

An autumn spring clean has prompted a Christchurch resident to appeal for help tracing the owners of a wedding album which lay undetected on a shelf for decades.
Are these your wedding photos?
Are these your wedding photos?
ChristchurchApril 2

No money for creditors after sale of million-dollar family home

An Ilam property connected to a failed project manager in debt to tradespeople around Christchurch has been sold, although his creditors will not benefit from the proceeds.
No money for creditors after sale of million-dollar family home
No money for creditors after sale of million-dollar family home