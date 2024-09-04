SECTIONS
Chris Montgomery
chris.montgomery@southlandexpress.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandSeptember 4

Royals appeal puts Old Boys win in doubt

The Fletcher Cup could be returning to Dunedin due to an ineligible player dispute by Dunedin City Royals.
SouthlandSeptember 3

Old Boys take Fletcher Cup title to Invercargill

Cruickshank Pryde Lawyers Old Boys AFC have lifted the Fletcher Cup in Dunedin after securing the league title by one point from Dunedin City Royals.
SouthlandAugust 18

Park secure first title in three years

Queens Park secured their first Donald Gray title in three years, with two games still to play, after a 3-0 win over Old Boys on Friday night.
Park secure first title in three years
Park secure first title in three years
SouthlandMarch 19

In Photos: Southern Thunder Motorsport

All photos courtesy of Dave Loudon Photography. 
SouthlandFebruary 1

Queens Park AFC Women head to Dunedin

The Southern Football Women’s Championship.awaits Queens Park in 2024.
Queens Park AFC Women head to Dunedin
Queens Park AFC Women head to Dunedin
SouthlandDecember 3

In photos: Southland Sports Car Club meet

Southland Sports Car Club’s December race meeting held last weekend at Teretonga Park.
SouthlandSeptember 22

Southland Stags v Hawkes Bay

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Hawkes Bay Saturday 23rd of September 2.05pm Rugby Park
Southland Stags v Hawkes Bay
Southland Stags v Hawkes Bay
SouthlandSeptember 16

Southland Stags v Canterbury

The Stags take on Canterbury this Sunday 2.05pm at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch
Southland Stags v Canterbury
Southland Stags v Canterbury
SouthlandSeptember 11

Southland Sports Car Club and Drag Racing

Southland Sports Car Club training day and drag racing photos.
SouthlandSeptember 11

Thistle and Old Boys bag silverware

Thistle secure Edinburgh Trophy and Old Boys Lift Charity Cup