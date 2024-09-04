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Latest
Southland
September 4
Royals appeal puts Old Boys win in doubt
The Fletcher Cup could be returning to Dunedin due to an ineligible player dispute by Dunedin City Royals.
Southland
September 3
Old Boys take Fletcher Cup title to Invercargill
Cruickshank Pryde Lawyers Old Boys AFC have lifted the Fletcher Cup in Dunedin after securing the league title by one point from Dunedin City Royals.
Southland
August 18
Park secure first title in three years
Queens Park secured their first Donald Gray title in three years, with two games still to play, after a 3-0 win over Old Boys on Friday night.
Southland
March 19
In Photos: Southern Thunder Motorsport
All photos courtesy of Dave Loudon Photography.
Southland
February 1
Queens Park AFC Women head to Dunedin
The Southern Football Women’s Championship.awaits Queens Park in 2024.
Southland
December 3
In photos: Southland Sports Car Club meet
Southland Sports Car Club’s December race meeting held last weekend at Teretonga Park.
Southland
September 22
Southland Stags v Hawkes Bay
SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Hawkes Bay Saturday 23rd of September 2.05pm Rugby Park
Southland
September 16
Southland Stags v Canterbury
The Stags take on Canterbury this Sunday 2.05pm at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch
Southland
September 11
Southland Sports Car Club and Drag Racing
Southland Sports Car Club training day and drag racing photos.
Southland
September 11
Thistle and Old Boys bag silverware
Thistle secure Edinburgh Trophy and Old Boys Lift Charity Cup
View more