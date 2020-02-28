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Chris Morris
chris.morris@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
February 28
Disappearance, and daring flight
Half a century ago, a Dunedin man stole a plane and vanished into thin air — only to come back from the dead years later.
Dunedin
February 19
Hall may fall for social housing
An Anglican Church hall in North East Valley is set to be demolished to make way for social housing, as demand for accommodation in Dunedin continues to rise.
Dunedin
February 18
Hoaxer makes couple more determined to find missing dogs
A hoax caller who claimed to have Alan Funnell and Louisa Andrew’s missing dogs has only made the couple more determined.
Dunedin
February 16
A wild pooch chase
It's being called Miss Sybil’s Big Day Out.
Dunedin
February 10
DSO backs calls to save Concert FM
The head of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra is adding her support to a potential legal challenge to stop proposed changes to RNZ Concert.
South Otago
February 10
One hurt in crash near Milton
One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after their car left the road near Milton.
Dunedin
February 7
Fishing trip turns turtle
Lance Moore went looking for salmon but may have come away with a new pet instead.
Southland
February 7
Ammonia threat to be shifted
Mataura is about to say goodbye to the almost 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix stored in its former paper mill, but the potentially toxic chemical will remain in Southland.
Southland
February 5
Firefighters to enter paper mill to assess toxic risk
Fire and Emergency New Zealand teams are this morning heading to the Mataura paper mill to assess whether the town remains at risk from an ammonia gas reaction.
Southland
February 5
Civil defence reassures residents over toxic gas fears
Civil defence authorities now say water "may well" enter the Mataura paper mill and trigger an ammonia gas reaction, but the risk to humans or wildlife is considered minor.
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