SECTIONS
Chris Morris
chris.morris@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinFebruary 28

Disappearance, and daring flight

Half a century ago, a Dunedin man stole a plane and vanished into thin air — only to come back from the dead years later.
Disappearance, and daring flight
Disappearance, and daring flight
DunedinFebruary 19

Hall may fall for social housing

An Anglican Church hall in North East Valley is set to be demolished to make way for social housing, as demand for accommodation in Dunedin continues to rise.
Hall may fall for social housing
Hall may fall for social housing
DunedinFebruary 18

Hoaxer makes couple more determined to find missing dogs

A hoax caller who claimed to have Alan Funnell and Louisa Andrew’s missing dogs has only made the couple more determined.
Hoaxer makes couple more determined to find missing dogs
Hoaxer makes couple more determined to find missing dogs
DunedinFebruary 16

A wild pooch chase

It's being called Miss Sybil’s Big Day Out.
A wild pooch chase
A wild pooch chase
DunedinFebruary 10

DSO backs calls to save Concert FM

The head of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra is adding her support to a potential legal challenge to stop proposed changes to RNZ Concert.
DSO backs calls to save Concert FM
DSO backs calls to save Concert FM
South OtagoFebruary 10

One hurt in crash near Milton

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after their car left the road near Milton.
One hurt in crash near Milton
One hurt in crash near Milton
DunedinFebruary 7

Fishing trip turns turtle

Lance Moore went looking for salmon but may have come away with a new pet instead.
Fishing trip turns turtle
Fishing trip turns turtle
SouthlandFebruary 7

Ammonia threat to be shifted

Mataura is about to say goodbye to the almost 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix stored in its former paper mill, but the potentially toxic chemical will remain in Southland.
Ammonia threat to be shifted
Ammonia threat to be shifted
SouthlandFebruary 5

Firefighters to enter paper mill to assess toxic risk

Fire and Emergency New Zealand teams are this morning heading to the Mataura paper mill to assess whether the town remains at risk from an ammonia gas reaction.
Firefighters to enter paper mill to assess toxic risk
Firefighters to enter paper mill to assess toxic risk
SouthlandFebruary 5

Civil defence reassures residents over toxic gas fears

Civil defence authorities now say water "may well" enter the Mataura paper mill and trigger an ammonia gas reaction, but the risk to humans or wildlife is considered minor.
Civil defence reassures residents over toxic gas fears
Civil defence reassures residents over toxic gas fears