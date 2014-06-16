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Latest
Queenstown
June 16
Extension of zip line plan
The company granted consent in December for a series of zip lines and a bungy jump over the Ox Burn gorge in Glenorchy has now applied to extend the length of the cable system.
Sport
June 11
Ice hockey: Hearing over alleged punch
Canterbury Red Devils captain Hayden Argyle will tonight face a disciplinary tribunal following an incident that left a Southern Stampede player unconscious.
Queenstown
June 11
Get rid of rodents - firefighter
People are being urged to put bait and traps in their ceilings if rodent infestations are suspected, after a historic home near Queenstown was destroyed by fire on Sunday.
Queenstown
June 9
Search on for cause of fire
Fire safety investigators and an electrical specialist will examine an ''area of interest'' in the ceiling of the historic Lower Shotover Rd house which was partly destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
Sport
June 9
Ice hockey: Incident unacceptable, players say
Ice hockey has a reputation as a physical sport, but Southern Stampede players say an incident that left Canadian import Matt Schneider sprawled on the ice on Sunday night was unacceptable.
Queenstown
June 9
Hopes for ball park
Jacks Point might soon offer Queenstown's newest tourism activity, enabling participants to ride inside an inflatable ball down a hill.
Queenstown
June 9
Gym space wanted
The Queenstown Lakes District Council has been reminded that ''we do not all play netball, rugby and cricket''.
Queenstown
June 9
Outrage as star player attacked
A shocking attack on the Southern Stampede's star player, Matt Schneider, has left the Queenstown ice hockey team fuming.
Queenstown
June 7
Court seeks covenant before approving PC39
Proponents of a scaled-back Arrowtown residential development now hold the ball following an interim decision issued by the Environment Court.
Queenstown
June 6
Coronet Peak skiers to be first in action
Warmer weather has followed the cold snap which left Queenstown coated in ice last week.
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