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Christina McDonald
christinam@odt.co.nz

Latest

QueenstownJune 16

Extension of zip line plan

The company granted consent in December for a series of zip lines and a bungy jump over the Ox Burn gorge in Glenorchy has now applied to extend the length of the cable system.
SportJune 11

Ice hockey: Hearing over alleged punch

Canterbury Red Devils captain Hayden Argyle will tonight face a disciplinary tribunal following an incident that left a Southern Stampede player unconscious.
QueenstownJune 11

Get rid of rodents - firefighter

People are being urged to put bait and traps in their ceilings if rodent infestations are suspected, after a historic home near Queenstown was destroyed by fire on Sunday.
QueenstownJune 9

Search on for cause of fire

Fire safety investigators and an electrical specialist will examine an ''area of interest'' in the ceiling of the historic Lower Shotover Rd house which was partly destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
SportJune 9

Ice hockey: Incident unacceptable, players say

Ice hockey has a reputation as a physical sport, but Southern Stampede players say an incident that left Canadian import Matt Schneider sprawled on the ice on Sunday night was unacceptable.
Ice hockey: Incident unacceptable, players say
Ice hockey: Incident unacceptable, players say
QueenstownJune 9

Hopes for ball park

Jacks Point might soon offer Queenstown's newest tourism activity, enabling participants to ride inside an inflatable ball down a hill.
Hopes for ball park
Hopes for ball park
QueenstownJune 9

Gym space wanted

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has been reminded that ''we do not all play netball, rugby and cricket''.
QueenstownJune 9

Outrage as star player attacked

A shocking attack on the Southern Stampede's star player, Matt Schneider, has left the Queenstown ice hockey team fuming.
QueenstownJune 7

Court seeks covenant before approving PC39

Proponents of a scaled-back Arrowtown residential development now hold the ball following an interim decision issued by the Environment Court.
QueenstownJune 6

Coronet Peak skiers to be first in action

Warmer weather has followed the cold snap which left Queenstown coated in ice last week.