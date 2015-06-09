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cjh
caroline.hunter@alliedpress.co.nz

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EntertainmentJune 9

Poldark hunk's star ascending

Waiting on the line to talk to one of the finer-looking actors on the planet was a nerve-stretching experience, but when the animated Irish tones of Aidan Turner greeted me from Dublin, I knew the conversation would flow, especially when he asked if I was in ''Otago, as in the lovely wine region''.