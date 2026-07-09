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Claire Allison
claire.allison@timarucourier.co.nz
Latest
Canterbury
July 9
Advanced coaching on offer for youth
South Canterbury’s young skiers can now access advanced ski coaching on their doorstep.
Canterbury
May 14
Customers dig deep for food bank boost
Timaru has again punched well above its weight in the annual New World Family 2 Family campaign.
Canterbury
April 2
MS support branch to mark 60 years
Sixty years of supporting South Canterbury people with multilpe sclerosis (MS) are being commemorated at an event in Timaru next week.
Canterbury
March 5
Bringing politics to rural young people
A Timaru man is hoping to give young people a taste for politics.
Canterbury
January 29
Local indoor bowler to play for NZ
For the first time in 35 years, a South Canterbury indoor bowler has been selected to represent New Zealand.
Canterbury
December 11
Plunket supported, artfully
South Canterbury art lovers have once again given the local branch of Plunket a funding boost.
Canterbury
December 4
Funds raised for therapy centre
South Canterbury people have dug deep to support children needing Rett syndrome therapy.
Canterbury
November 27
Can initiative backs foodbank
Two Timaru businesses are hoping they "can" make a difference for local families this Christmas.
Canterbury
November 6
Building Christmas spirit
When Rosie Scott showed her husband Jim a wooden Christmas tree she was planning to buy from Facebook Marketplace, he said he could make it himself.
Canterbury
October 30
Linking donor ‘angels’ to families
Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) is on the search for Christmas Angels.
View more