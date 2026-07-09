SECTIONS
Claire Allison
claire.allison@timarucourier.co.nz

Latest

CanterburyJuly 9

Advanced coaching on offer for youth

South Canterbury’s young skiers can now access advanced ski coaching on their doorstep.
Advanced coaching on offer for youth
Advanced coaching on offer for youth
CanterburyMay 14

Customers dig deep for food bank boost

Timaru has again punched well above its weight in the annual New World Family 2 Family campaign.
Customers dig deep for food bank boost
Customers dig deep for food bank boost
CanterburyApril 2

MS support branch to mark 60 years

Sixty years of supporting South Canterbury people with multilpe sclerosis (MS) are being commemorated at an event in Timaru next week.
MS support branch to mark 60 years
MS support branch to mark 60 years
CanterburyMarch 5

Bringing politics to rural young people

A Timaru man is hoping to give young people a taste for politics.
Bringing politics to rural young people
Bringing politics to rural young people
CanterburyJanuary 29

Local indoor bowler to play for NZ

For the first time in 35 years, a South Canterbury indoor bowler has been selected to represent New Zealand.
Local indoor bowler to play for NZ
Local indoor bowler to play for NZ
CanterburyDecember 11

Plunket supported, artfully

South Canterbury art lovers have once again given the local branch of Plunket a funding boost.
Plunket supported, artfully
Plunket supported, artfully
CanterburyDecember 4

Funds raised for therapy centre

South Canterbury people have dug deep to support children needing Rett syndrome therapy.
Funds raised for therapy centre
Funds raised for therapy centre
CanterburyNovember 27

Can initiative backs foodbank

Two Timaru businesses are hoping they "can" make a difference for local families this Christmas.
Can initiative backs foodbank
Can initiative backs foodbank
CanterburyNovember 6

Building Christmas spirit

When Rosie Scott showed her husband Jim a wooden Christmas tree she was planning to buy from Facebook Marketplace, he said he could make it himself.
Building Christmas spirit
Building Christmas spirit
CanterburyOctober 30

Linking donor ‘angels’ to families

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) is on the search for Christmas Angels.
Linking donor ‘angels’ to families
Linking donor ‘angels’ to families