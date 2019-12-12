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Claire Booker
claire.booker@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
December 12
Mairehau pupil wins Fred Hollows award
A Christchurch school pupil has been recognised in New Zealand’s first-ever Fred Hollows Humanity Awards.
Christchurch
November 27
Resident 'ecstatic' liquor store application withdrawn
It was a win for a Christchurch community when the application for a liquor store was withdrawn.
Christchurch
November 26
Two-storey health centre for Christchurch suburb
A new health centre in the Christchurch suburb of Ilam has been given the green light.
Christchurch
November 26
94-year-old's windows pelted with rocks
A 94-year-old is the latest victim to have rocks thrown through her windows in Christchurch - but police have still not caught those responsible.
Christchurch
November 21
Community wins battle to stop controversial bottle shop opening
The liquor licence application for a contentious planned liquor store in Christchurch has been withdrawn.
Christchurch
November 19
Local board joins fight against bottle shop
The bid to stop a liquor store from opening in Christchurch may get a boost from the local community board.
Christchurch
November 18
Three fire crews called out for burnt toast
Three fire crews were sent to Canterbury University on Tuesday morning to find the alarm was set off by burning toast.
Christchurch
November 18
Critical injuries after Selwyn crash
A person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter following a crash in Selwyn.
Christchurch
November 17
Community rallies against planned liquor shop
A plan to open a new bottle shop within 1km of four primary schools has been met with extraordinary opposition.
Christchurch
November 13
Big future for young filmakers
Freya Champion had acted in one short film before her fellow Christchurch Girls’ High School classmates recruited her for their media studies project.
View more