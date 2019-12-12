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Claire Booker
claire.booker@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchDecember 12

Mairehau pupil wins Fred Hollows award

A Christchurch school pupil has been recognised in New Zealand’s first-ever Fred Hollows Humanity Awards.
Mairehau pupil wins Fred Hollows award
Mairehau pupil wins Fred Hollows award
ChristchurchNovember 27

Resident 'ecstatic' liquor store application withdrawn

It was a win for a Christchurch community when the application for a liquor store was withdrawn.
Resident 'ecstatic' liquor store application withdrawn
Resident 'ecstatic' liquor store application withdrawn
ChristchurchNovember 26

Two-storey health centre for Christchurch suburb

A new health centre in the Christchurch suburb of  Ilam has been given the green light.
Two-storey health centre for Christchurch suburb
Two-storey health centre for Christchurch suburb
ChristchurchNovember 26

94-year-old's windows pelted with rocks

A 94-year-old is the latest victim to have rocks thrown through her windows in Christchurch - but police have still not caught those responsible.
94-year-old's windows pelted with rocks
94-year-old's windows pelted with rocks
ChristchurchNovember 21

Community wins battle to stop controversial bottle shop opening

The liquor licence application for a contentious planned liquor store in Christchurch has been withdrawn.
Community wins battle to stop controversial bottle shop opening
Community wins battle to stop controversial bottle shop opening
ChristchurchNovember 19

Local board joins fight against bottle shop

The bid to stop a liquor store from opening in Christchurch may get a boost from the local community board.
Local board joins fight against bottle shop
Local board joins fight against bottle shop
ChristchurchNovember 18

Three fire crews called out for burnt toast

Three fire crews were sent to Canterbury University on Tuesday morning to find the alarm was set off by burning toast.
Three fire crews called out for burnt toast
Three fire crews called out for burnt toast
ChristchurchNovember 18

Critical injuries after Selwyn crash

A person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter following a crash in Selwyn.
Critical injuries after Selwyn crash
Critical injuries after Selwyn crash
ChristchurchNovember 17

Community rallies against planned liquor shop

A plan to open a new bottle shop within 1km of four primary schools has been met with extraordinary opposition.
Community rallies against planned liquor shop
Community rallies against planned liquor shop
ChristchurchNovember 13

Big future for young filmakers

Freya Champion had acted in one short film before her fellow Christchurch Girls’ High School classmates recruited her for their media studies project.
Big future for young filmakers
Big future for young filmakers