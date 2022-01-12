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Courtney White
courtney.white@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinJanuary 12

Testing available across district

Amid fears Covid-19 could soon be here courtesy of travelling Aucklanders, Allied Press reporter Courtney White asked WellSouth medical director Dr Carol Atmore about what people should do if they have Covid-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus.
Testing available across district
Testing available across district
DunedinDecember 30

Kick starting fitness resolution

If history is anything to go by, when the clock strikes midnight tonight, many New Zealanders will make the resolution to start exercising more regularly.
Kick starting fitness resolution
Kick starting fitness resolution
QueenstownDecember 30

Couple 'lose everything' in Queenstown fire

A young couple with a baby have "lost everything" in a fire in their Queenstown home this afternoon.
Couple 'lose everything' in Queenstown fire
Couple 'lose everything' in Queenstown fire
DunedinDecember 29

Fire at John McGlashan being treated as suspicious

An early morning blaze in felled trees at a Maori Hill school is being treated as suspicious by emergency services.
Fire at John McGlashan being treated as suspicious
Fire at John McGlashan being treated as suspicious
DunedinDecember 28

Tree fire at John McGlashan College 'suspicious'

An early-morning blaze in felled trees at Dunedin's John McGlashan College is being treated as suspicious.
Tree fire at John McGlashan College 'suspicious'
Tree fire at John McGlashan College 'suspicious'
DunedinDecember 27

Spiritual revelation inspires long walk

As a result of falling off a horse 33 years ago, Paul Atkinson suffered two collapsed lungs and an ankle broken in several places.
Spiritual revelation inspires long walk
Spiritual revelation inspires long walk
Life & StyleDecember 26

The lonely sea and the sky

Sea lions, shipwrecks, saddles and scenery are the summer offer du jour at Newhaven, the stunning small town you may never have heard of, but should visit. Courtney White journeyed to the township to discover what it had to offer.
The lonely sea and the sky
The lonely sea and the sky
DunedinDecember 26

Boxing Day sales ‘not as busy’

Blue skies and warm weather enticed hundreds of Dunedin shoppers to visit the centre city in the hope of bagging a bargain on Boxing Day.
Boxing Day sales ‘not as busy’
Boxing Day sales ‘not as busy’
DunedinDecember 26

And this little guinea pig went ...

Not content with spending lockdown watching television, Lena Walker and her cousin Lily Swensen Mclean used their time to design and build an expansive guinea pig enclosure filled with "Kiwi Christmas" holiday scenes designed to spread festive cheer.
And this little guinea pig went ...
And this little guinea pig went ...
DunedinDecember 25

Children place figurines into manger

The bells were ringing out — on Christmas Eve this time — in North Dunedin.
Children place figurines into manger
Children place figurines into manger