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Courtney White
courtney.white@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
January 12
Testing available across district
Amid fears Covid-19 could soon be here courtesy of travelling Aucklanders, Allied Press reporter Courtney White asked WellSouth medical director Dr Carol Atmore about what people should do if they have Covid-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus.
Dunedin
December 30
Kick starting fitness resolution
If history is anything to go by, when the clock strikes midnight tonight, many New Zealanders will make the resolution to start exercising more regularly.
Queenstown
December 30
Couple 'lose everything' in Queenstown fire
A young couple with a baby have "lost everything" in a fire in their Queenstown home this afternoon.
Dunedin
December 29
Fire at John McGlashan being treated as suspicious
An early morning blaze in felled trees at a Maori Hill school is being treated as suspicious by emergency services.
Dunedin
December 28
Tree fire at John McGlashan College 'suspicious'
An early-morning blaze in felled trees at Dunedin's John McGlashan College is being treated as suspicious.
Dunedin
December 27
Spiritual revelation inspires long walk
As a result of falling off a horse 33 years ago, Paul Atkinson suffered two collapsed lungs and an ankle broken in several places.
Life & Style
December 26
The lonely sea and the sky
Sea lions, shipwrecks, saddles and scenery are the summer offer du jour at Newhaven, the stunning small town you may never have heard of, but should visit. Courtney White journeyed to the township to discover what it had to offer.
Dunedin
December 26
Boxing Day sales ‘not as busy’
Blue skies and warm weather enticed hundreds of Dunedin shoppers to visit the centre city in the hope of bagging a bargain on Boxing Day.
Dunedin
December 26
And this little guinea pig went ...
Not content with spending lockdown watching television, Lena Walker and her cousin Lily Swensen Mclean used their time to design and build an expansive guinea pig enclosure filled with "Kiwi Christmas" holiday scenes designed to spread festive cheer.
Dunedin
December 25
Children place figurines into manger
The bells were ringing out — on Christmas Eve this time — in North Dunedin.
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