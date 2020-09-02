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Craig Baxter
craig.baxter@odt.co.nz

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NewsSeptember 2

Rugby Chat with Paul Dwyer

 In this week's Rugby Chat Paul Dwyer chats to Aiden Spence of Harbour Rugby Club and Mark Grieve Dunn of Dunedin Rugby Club ahead of this weekend's Dunedin premier club rugby quarter finals.
NewsApril 16

Rugby Chat: Paul Dwyer talks club rugby with Lee Piper

Rugby Chat for 2020 continues with Paul Dwyer talking to Lee Piper about Dunedin club rugby under Covid-19 restrictions. 
DunedinFebruary 20

Toga time!

Thousands of sheet-wearing students have turned out to celebrate the start of the tertiary year at the popular toga party in Dunedin.
Toga time!
Toga time!
DunedinDecember 7

Otago Polytechnic graduands parade

Otago Polytechnic graduands paraded along George St ahead of their graduation ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall today.
DunedinSeptember 25

Waihola crash victim named

Police have named the man who died after the quad bike he was driving overturned on a farm near Waihola last night.
Central OtagoSeptember 22

Fatal fire near Cromwell

A person has died at the scene of controlled burn-off at Northburn, near Cromwell.
NewsJanuary 3

Snaps of the year: Craig Baxter

ODT photographer Craig Baxter shares his favourite snaps for 2013.
DunedinDecember 22

No doubts now about service's success

It has been a long six months for Dunedin taxi entrepreneur Bill Overton.
No doubts now about service's success
No doubts now about service's success
DunedinNovember 17

Motorbikes at museum

Lovers of motorcycles new and old will have plenty to see when a big show opens at the Otago Museum's special exhibitions gallery today.
DunedinJuly 29

Sheep threat withdrawn after race deal reached

The sheep have been stood down - for now, at least - after organisers of a Dunedin hill climb for car enthusiasts struck a deal with an irate opponent.
Sheep threat withdrawn after race deal reached
Sheep threat withdrawn after race deal reached