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Craig Baxter
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Latest
News
September 2
Rugby Chat with Paul Dwyer
In this week's Rugby Chat Paul Dwyer chats to Aiden Spence of Harbour Rugby Club and Mark Grieve Dunn of Dunedin Rugby Club ahead of this weekend's Dunedin premier club rugby quarter finals.
News
April 16
Rugby Chat: Paul Dwyer talks club rugby with Lee Piper
Rugby Chat for 2020 continues with Paul Dwyer talking to Lee Piper about Dunedin club rugby under Covid-19 restrictions.
Dunedin
February 20
Toga time!
Thousands of sheet-wearing students have turned out to celebrate the start of the tertiary year at the popular toga party in Dunedin.
Dunedin
December 7
Otago Polytechnic graduands parade
Otago Polytechnic graduands paraded along George St ahead of their graduation ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall today.
Dunedin
September 25
Waihola crash victim named
Police have named the man who died after the quad bike he was driving overturned on a farm near Waihola last night.
Central Otago
September 22
Fatal fire near Cromwell
A person has died at the scene of controlled burn-off at Northburn, near Cromwell.
News
January 3
Snaps of the year: Craig Baxter
ODT photographer Craig Baxter shares his favourite snaps for 2013.
Dunedin
December 22
No doubts now about service's success
It has been a long six months for Dunedin taxi entrepreneur Bill Overton.
Dunedin
November 17
Motorbikes at museum
Lovers of motorcycles new and old will have plenty to see when a big show opens at the Otago Museum's special exhibitions gallery today.
Dunedin
July 29
Sheep threat withdrawn after race deal reached
The sheep have been stood down - for now, at least - after organisers of a Dunedin hill climb for car enthusiasts struck a deal with an irate opponent.
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