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Craig Baxter
craig.baxter+1@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinAugust 28

Watch: Dramatic car fire on Southern Motorway

The occupants of a car managed to escape before it was engulfed in flames on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.
DunedinDecember 11

Watch: Graduation parade makes its way through city

The University of Otago graduation procession makes its way to the the Dunedin Town Hall before the first of two graduation ceremonies today.
EntertainmentJanuary 26

Photos: Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium.