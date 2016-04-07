GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Craig Borley
craigborley@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
April 7
Failed floodlight plan good for DCC
The scuppered University Oval floodlights bid has saved the Dunedin City Council $1 million.
Dunedin
March 18
Objection to new store reaffirmed
A new produce-based indoor market and cafe could bring nearly $4 million in construction spending and up to 40 new jobs to Dunedin, proponents say.
Dunedin
March 18
Tyre ramp proposed for safer access
A ramp built from tyres and ropes could allow surfers safe access to and from St Clair's waves as early as June.
Dunedin
March 18
City’s campaign big factor
Dunedin's emphatic response to fears it could lose its historic courthouse featured heavily in the business case on the building's future.
Dunedin
March 2
Moray Place building curtained in lacework
A massive lacework pattern is spreading across a Dunedin building as the city's street art collection continues to grow.
Dunedin
March 2
Sea level to be studied
An Otago University geography student has entered the battle for St Clair, beginning detailed research on the beach's tide levels in an effort to understand ongoing erosion.
Dunedin
March 1
Courthouse work could start in October
Construction workers could be swarming over Dunedin's historic courthouse as early as October, the Ministry of Justice says.
Dunedin
March 1
Fallen Princes St wall to be assessed
Part of a historic Dunedin building's wall has collapsed on to an adjoining building's roof, leaving the roof buckled under several tonnes of brick and plaster.
Dunedin
February 23
Far from selfless
Dunedin artist and photographer Alex Lovell-Smith stands among the works in his "The Server Room'' exhibition, which opened yesterday at the Dunedin School of Art's Riego St gallery.
Dunedin
February 23
Students welcomed at stadium
A wide-eyed crowd of 3000 first-year University of Otago students fills one side of Forsyth Barr Stadium for the annual Convocation Ceremony last night.
View more