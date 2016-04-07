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Craig Borley
craigborley@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinApril 7

Failed floodlight plan good for DCC

The scuppered University Oval floodlights bid has saved the Dunedin City Council $1 million.
Failed floodlight plan good for DCC
Failed floodlight plan good for DCC
DunedinMarch 18

Objection to new store reaffirmed

A new produce-based indoor market and cafe could bring nearly $4 million in construction spending and up to 40 new jobs to Dunedin, proponents say.
DunedinMarch 18

Tyre ramp proposed for safer access

A ramp built from tyres and ropes could allow surfers safe access to and from St Clair's waves as early as June.
Tyre ramp proposed for safer access
Tyre ramp proposed for safer access
DunedinMarch 18

City’s campaign big factor

Dunedin's emphatic response to fears it could lose its historic courthouse featured heavily in the business case on the building's future.
City’s campaign big factor
City’s campaign big factor
DunedinMarch 2

Moray Place building curtained in lacework

A massive lacework pattern is spreading across a Dunedin building as the city's street art collection continues to grow.
DunedinMarch 2

Sea level to be studied

An Otago University geography student has entered the battle for St Clair, beginning detailed research on the beach's tide levels in an effort to understand ongoing erosion.
DunedinMarch 1

Courthouse work could start in October

Construction workers could be swarming over Dunedin's historic courthouse as early as October, the Ministry of Justice says.
Courthouse work could start in October
Courthouse work could start in October
DunedinMarch 1

Fallen Princes St wall to be assessed

Part of a historic Dunedin building's wall has collapsed on to an adjoining building's roof, leaving the roof buckled under several tonnes of brick and plaster.
DunedinFebruary 23

Far from selfless

Dunedin artist and photographer Alex Lovell-Smith stands among the works in his &quot;The Server Room'' exhibition, which opened yesterday at the Dunedin School of Art's Riego St gallery.
DunedinFebruary 23

Students welcomed at stadium

A wide-eyed crowd of 3000 first-year University of Otago students fills one side of Forsyth Barr Stadium for the annual Convocation Ceremony last night.