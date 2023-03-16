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ChristchurchMarch 16

New home for Hoon Hay Foodbank

After operating out of their family home for three years, Nicole Sutherland and Corrin Webster are about to move the Hoon Hay Foodbank into new premises on McCarthy St.
New home for Hoon Hay Foodbank
New home for Hoon Hay Foodbank
EntertainmentMarch 8

Young band flying high after big festival

Young band Zephyr are on cloud nine after playing in front of thousands of people at Selwyn Sounds and securing a regular gig at a Christchurch bar.
Young band flying high after big festival
Young band flying high after big festival
SelwynFebruary 23

Zephyr ready to blow the crowd away

Christchurch band Zephyr are preparing to rock out in front of the biggest crowd the band has ever played to during their short time together. 
Zephyr ready to blow the crowd away
Zephyr ready to blow the crowd away
SelwynFebruary 8

Promising young rock band to open Selwyn Sounds

Christchurch band Zephyr - which includes members from Rockquest-winning band The Jehts - will open Selwyn Sounds on March 4.
NationalDecember 8

Landlord pays $12k for bollards after ram-raids

Security bollards have been installed in front of the Robert St shops in Lincoln, which was the scene of a ram-raid in August.
Landlord pays $12k for bollards after ram-raids
Landlord pays $12k for bollards after ram-raids
ChristchurchNovember 10

Black Ferns fever hits Christchurch school

Forget Covid... Christchurch's St Francis of Assisi School has Black Ferns fever.
Black Ferns fever hits Christchurch school
Black Ferns fever hits Christchurch school
ChristchurchNovember 7

Crowd comes out for Riccarton Street Party

All the fun of the fair came to Riccarton on Sunday as the suburb's community church hosted the 13th annual Riccarton Street Party.
Crowd comes out for Riccarton Street Party
Crowd comes out for Riccarton Street Party
ChristchurchJuly 7

Christchurch Girls' High students help raise money for Battered Women's Trust

Volunteers are banding together this month to help raise money for Christchurch's Battered Women's Trust.
DunedinMay 11

More blood donors sought

Dunedin-based president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science Terry Taylor is a regular blood donor.
More blood donors sought
More blood donors sought
NewsNovember 5

Otago SPCA: Think of the animals this Guy Fawkes

The decision not to make fireworks for sale domestically is a big win for Dunedin's animals, says the Otago SPCA. But if you are letting crackers off this Guy Fawkes, think of our four-legged friends.
Otago SPCA: Think of the animals this Guy Fawkes
Otago SPCA: Think of the animals this Guy Fawkes