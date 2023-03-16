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Latest
Christchurch
March 16
New home for Hoon Hay Foodbank
After operating out of their family home for three years, Nicole Sutherland and Corrin Webster are about to move the Hoon Hay Foodbank into new premises on McCarthy St.
Entertainment
March 8
Young band flying high after big festival
Young band Zephyr are on cloud nine after playing in front of thousands of people at Selwyn Sounds and securing a regular gig at a Christchurch bar.
Selwyn
February 23
Zephyr ready to blow the crowd away
Christchurch band Zephyr are preparing to rock out in front of the biggest crowd the band has ever played to during their short time together.
Selwyn
February 8
Promising young rock band to open Selwyn Sounds
Christchurch band Zephyr - which includes members from Rockquest-winning band The Jehts - will open Selwyn Sounds on March 4.
National
December 8
Landlord pays $12k for bollards after ram-raids
Security bollards have been installed in front of the Robert St shops in Lincoln, which was the scene of a ram-raid in August.
Christchurch
November 10
Black Ferns fever hits Christchurch school
Forget Covid... Christchurch's St Francis of Assisi School has Black Ferns fever.
Christchurch
November 7
Crowd comes out for Riccarton Street Party
All the fun of the fair came to Riccarton on Sunday as the suburb's community church hosted the 13th annual Riccarton Street Party.
Christchurch
July 7
Christchurch Girls' High students help raise money for Battered Women's Trust
Volunteers are banding together this month to help raise money for Christchurch's Battered Women's Trust.
Dunedin
May 11
More blood donors sought
Dunedin-based president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science Terry Taylor is a regular blood donor.
News
November 5
Otago SPCA: Think of the animals this Guy Fawkes
The decision not to make fireworks for sale domestically is a big win for Dunedin's animals, says the Otago SPCA. But if you are letting crackers off this Guy Fawkes, think of our four-legged friends.
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