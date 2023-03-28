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Daisy Hudson
daisy.hudson@scene.co.nz

Latest

DunedinMarch 28

Councillors not keen to meet Tamaki

The invitation to meet controversial political party leader Hannah Tamaki has been declined by all but one Dunedin City councillor.
Councillors not keen to meet Tamaki
Councillors not keen to meet Tamaki
QueenstownMarch 24

Government agrees to fast-track Ladies Mile development

A huge Queenstown development that could result in more than 2000 new houses built at Ladies Mile will be fast-tracked, the Government has confirmed.
Government agrees to fast-track Ladies Mile development
Government agrees to fast-track Ladies Mile development
DunedinMarch 22

Councillors debate public-excluded meetings

Regional councillors have called for greater transparency of council discussions, saying excluding the public should be done sparingly.
Councillors debate public-excluded meetings
Councillors debate public-excluded meetings
DunedinMarch 22

More training wanted on how to use karakia, Malcolm says

A councillor at the centre of a row over karakia wants more training on how they should be used, saying everyone is at different stages of their te reo journey.
More training wanted on how to use karakia, Malcolm says
More training wanted on how to use karakia, Malcolm says
DunedinMarch 22

Councillor wants more training on use of karakia

An Otago councillor at the centre of a row over karakia wants more training about how they should be used, saying everyone is at different stages of their te reo journey.
Councillor wants more training on use of karakia
Councillor wants more training on use of karakia
BusinessMarch 21

Building firm’s $2m collapse

A Dunedin construction company has collapsed, owing more than $2 million and leaving eight projects in limbo.
Building firm’s $2m collapse
Building firm’s $2m collapse
DunedinMarch 17

Red Light initiative catching on

It started out as a class assignment, but now a Dunedin sexual assault prevention programme is gearing up to go nationwide.
Red Light initiative catching on
Red Light initiative catching on
QueenstownMarch 3

Homeless in 'heaven'

Workers lured by dreams of paradise are living in crowded hostels at Queenstown's housing woes hit crisis levels.
DunedinFebruary 8

Flood news ‘silver lining’ for school: principal

A leaked email has revealed a Dunedin principal said a silver lining to the deadly Auckland floods was keeping a story about her school off the front page.
Flood news ‘silver lining’ for school: principal
Flood news ‘silver lining’ for school: principal
South CanterburyJanuary 31

Statutory manager appointed at Omarama School

Omarama School is starting the new year with a limited statutory manager in place, and will soon have a new principal.
Statutory manager appointed at Omarama School
Statutory manager appointed at Omarama School