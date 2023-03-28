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Daisy Hudson
daisy.hudson@scene.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
March 28
Councillors not keen to meet Tamaki
The invitation to meet controversial political party leader Hannah Tamaki has been declined by all but one Dunedin City councillor.
Queenstown
March 24
Government agrees to fast-track Ladies Mile development
A huge Queenstown development that could result in more than 2000 new houses built at Ladies Mile will be fast-tracked, the Government has confirmed.
Dunedin
March 22
Councillors debate public-excluded meetings
Regional councillors have called for greater transparency of council discussions, saying excluding the public should be done sparingly.
Dunedin
March 22
More training wanted on how to use karakia, Malcolm says
A councillor at the centre of a row over karakia wants more training on how they should be used, saying everyone is at different stages of their te reo journey.
Dunedin
March 22
Councillor wants more training on use of karakia
An Otago councillor at the centre of a row over karakia wants more training about how they should be used, saying everyone is at different stages of their te reo journey.
Business
March 21
Building firm’s $2m collapse
A Dunedin construction company has collapsed, owing more than $2 million and leaving eight projects in limbo.
Dunedin
March 17
Red Light initiative catching on
It started out as a class assignment, but now a Dunedin sexual assault prevention programme is gearing up to go nationwide.
Queenstown
March 3
Homeless in 'heaven'
Workers lured by dreams of paradise are living in crowded hostels at Queenstown's housing woes hit crisis levels.
Dunedin
February 8
Flood news ‘silver lining’ for school: principal
A leaked email has revealed a Dunedin principal said a silver lining to the deadly Auckland floods was keeping a story about her school off the front page.
South Canterbury
January 31
Statutory manager appointed at Omarama School
Omarama School is starting the new year with a limited statutory manager in place, and will soon have a new principal.
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