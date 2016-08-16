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Damian George
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Latest
Netball
August 16
The only way seems to be up
When a bunch of university students decided to get a club netball team together, they did not anticipate they would end up needing to be moved up two grades.
Sport
August 12
Thunder seeks something from season
It has been a tough year for the Dunedin Thunder, which has one last chance to salvage something from its season when it takes on the West Auckland Admirals this weekend.
Netball
August 12
'Unfinished business' for returning Steel players
Returning Steel midcourter Gina Crampton said the franchise has "unfinished business" after she and two other key players from this year’s campaign confirmed they would be back next year.
Sport
August 10
History beckons for Bond brothers
One podium finish appears just about assured but it could be tougher going for another of Otago's medal hopefuls as history beckons on Rio's Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.
Sport
August 8
Paralympics athletes keen to give their all
Things have been ``a bit hectic'' lately for the two late call-ups to the New Zealand Paralympics team, but both are confident of being at their best for the Games in Rio de Janiero next month.
Sport
August 8
Ice hockey: Stampede downed twice by Admirals
Ank injury-hit Southern Stampede has gone down in both matches of its double-header against the West Auckland Admirals in Avondale.
Motorsport
August 7
Duncan finishes 1st, 2nd on return
Motocross rider Courtney Duncan has picked up where she left off before injury, gaining two podium finishes in the latest round of the world championship in Switzerland.
Football
August 7
Caversham out in quarters after loss to 'better' side
An early second-half goal from Futsal Whites international Dylan Manickum proved the decisive blow as Waitakere City downed Caversham 3-1 in the sides’ Chatham Cup quarterfinal in Auckland on Saturday.
News
August 7
Spirit well off the pace in heavy loss to Manawatu
Otago women’s coach Duncan McEwan acknowledged his side was off the pace as it went down 32-5 to Manawatu in its Farah Palmer Cup match in Palmerston North on Saturday.
Netball
August 5
Frew signed up and hungry for success
The Southern Steel has secured its second key signing for next year, after veteran midcourter and captain Wendy Frew announced she will be back for another year.
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