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Damian George
damian@odt.co.nz

Latest

NetballAugust 16

The only way seems to be up

When a bunch of university students decided to get a club netball team together, they did not anticipate they would end up needing to be moved up two grades.
SportAugust 12

Thunder seeks something from season

It has been a tough year for the Dunedin Thunder, which has one last chance to salvage something from its season when it takes on the West Auckland Admirals this weekend.
NetballAugust 12

'Unfinished business' for returning Steel players

Returning Steel midcourter Gina Crampton said the franchise has "unfinished business" after she and two other key players from this year’s campaign confirmed they would be back next year.
SportAugust 10

History beckons for Bond brothers

One podium finish appears just about assured but it could be tougher going for another of Otago's medal hopefuls as history beckons on Rio's Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.
History beckons for Bond brothers
History beckons for Bond brothers
SportAugust 8

Paralympics athletes keen to give their all

Things have been ``a bit hectic'' lately for the two late call-ups to the New Zealand Paralympics team, but both are confident of being at their best for the Games in Rio de Janiero next month.
Paralympics athletes keen to give their all
Paralympics athletes keen to give their all
SportAugust 8

Ice hockey: Stampede downed twice by Admirals

Ank injury-hit Southern Stampede has gone down in both matches of its double-header against the West Auckland Admirals in Avondale.
MotorsportAugust 7

Duncan finishes 1st, 2nd on return

Motocross rider Courtney Duncan has picked up where she left off before injury, gaining two podium finishes in the latest round of the world championship in Switzerland.
Duncan finishes 1st, 2nd on return
Duncan finishes 1st, 2nd on return
FootballAugust 7

Caversham out in quarters after loss to 'better' side

An early second-half goal from Futsal Whites international Dylan Manickum proved the decisive blow as Waitakere City downed Caversham 3-1 in the sides’ Chatham Cup quarterfinal in Auckland on Saturday.
Caversham out in quarters after loss to 'better' side
Caversham out in quarters after loss to 'better' side
NewsAugust 7

Spirit well off the pace in heavy loss to Manawatu

Otago women’s coach Duncan McEwan acknowledged his side was off the pace as it went down 32-5 to Manawatu in its Farah Palmer Cup match in Palmerston North on Saturday.
Spirit well off the pace in heavy loss to Manawatu
Spirit well off the pace in heavy loss to Manawatu
NetballAugust 5

Frew signed up and hungry for success

The Southern Steel has secured its second key signing for next year, after veteran midcourter and captain Wendy Frew announced she will be back for another year.
Frew signed up and hungry for success
Frew signed up and hungry for success