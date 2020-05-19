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Daniel Birchfield
daniel.birchfield@oamarumail.co.nz

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North OtagoMay 19

Waters beckon after long seclusion

Boat and beach lovers have been enjoying an element of normality this week as restrictions on recreational activities were eased.
Waters beckon after long seclusion
Waters beckon after long seclusion
North OtagoMay 19

WDC plan taskforce structure for recovery

A draft task force structure has been floated by the Waitaki District Council to help guide the district’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
WDC plan taskforce structure for recovery
WDC plan taskforce structure for recovery
NewsMay 19

More services, visitors at hospitals

Hospitals across the South have outlined how they will operate under Covid-19 Alert Level 2.
More services, visitors at hospitals
More services, visitors at hospitals
North OtagoMay 15

Govt’s interest piqued by proposed projects

Waitaki's Mayor is optimistic additional information sought by the Govt on three multimillion-dollar infrastructure investment projects will boost the chances of funding for them being approved.
Govt’s interest piqued by proposed projects
Govt’s interest piqued by proposed projects
North OtagoMay 15

Internet ‘fundamental’

Reliable high-speed internet for those in rural areas could be considered a "fundamental human right", Waitaki District Council chief executive Fergus Power says.
North OtagoMay 11

‘Legal highs’ policy may stay

An essentially redundant Waitaki District Council policy on legal highs is up for review and may be needed in future, a council report says.
North OtagoMay 8

Woman facing more charges

An Oamaru woman arrested after she attempted to flee from police on foot after a vehicle pursuit around North Otago last week faces further charges, police say.
North OtagoMay 5

Water supply upgrade needed

There may be ‘‘big trouble'' if a project to boost water pressure in North Otago is not given priority, Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Bevan Koppert says.
Water supply upgrade needed
Water supply upgrade needed
North OtagoMay 4

Officer out of action after being ‘coughed on’ by woman

An Oamaru police officer has been stood down after a woman allegedly coughed on them.
North OtagoMay 4

Kindness warms moored Aussie pair

For Jackie Morison and Dave Hart, the Covid-19 lockdown experience has felt like something out of a fairytale.
Kindness warms moored Aussie pair
Kindness warms moored Aussie pair