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Daniel Birchfield
daniel.birchfield@oamarumail.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
May 19
Waters beckon after long seclusion
Boat and beach lovers have been enjoying an element of normality this week as restrictions on recreational activities were eased.
North Otago
May 19
WDC plan taskforce structure for recovery
A draft task force structure has been floated by the Waitaki District Council to help guide the district’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
May 19
More services, visitors at hospitals
Hospitals across the South have outlined how they will operate under Covid-19 Alert Level 2.
North Otago
May 15
Govt’s interest piqued by proposed projects
Waitaki's Mayor is optimistic additional information sought by the Govt on three multimillion-dollar infrastructure investment projects will boost the chances of funding for them being approved.
North Otago
May 15
Internet ‘fundamental’
Reliable high-speed internet for those in rural areas could be considered a "fundamental human right", Waitaki District Council chief executive Fergus Power says.
North Otago
May 11
‘Legal highs’ policy may stay
An essentially redundant Waitaki District Council policy on legal highs is up for review and may be needed in future, a council report says.
North Otago
May 8
Woman facing more charges
An Oamaru woman arrested after she attempted to flee from police on foot after a vehicle pursuit around North Otago last week faces further charges, police say.
North Otago
May 5
Water supply upgrade needed
There may be ‘‘big trouble'' if a project to boost water pressure in North Otago is not given priority, Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Bevan Koppert says.
North Otago
May 4
Officer out of action after being ‘coughed on’ by woman
An Oamaru police officer has been stood down after a woman allegedly coughed on them.
North Otago
May 4
Kindness warms moored Aussie pair
For Jackie Morison and Dave Hart, the Covid-19 lockdown experience has felt like something out of a fairytale.
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