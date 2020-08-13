SECTIONS
Daniel Birchfield
daniel.birchfield@odt.co.nz

Latest

North OtagoAugust 13

Free parking may end earlier

Free parking may end at two Oamaru car parks on September 1, a month earlier than the Waitaki District Council’s initial plan.
North OtagoAugust 11

Plan prioritising harbour development ideas to go to final consultation

A draft plan for the future of Oamaru Harbour has been adopted by the Waitaki District Council.
Plan prioritising harbour development ideas to go to final consultation
Plan prioritising harbour development ideas to go to final consultation
North OtagoJuly 22

Firefighters hope more hydrants on the horizon for town

Any improvement to water supply infrastructure in Weston to help firefighters do their jobs is "way overdue", the North Otago township’s fire chief says.
Firefighters hope more hydrants on the horizon for town
Firefighters hope more hydrants on the horizon for town
North OtagoJuly 21

Funding agency plan change by WDC

In an about-turn, Waitaki district councillors have moved against a recommendation the Waitaki District Council join the Local Government Funding Agency as a non-guaranteed member.
North OtagoJuly 21

Alternative to i-Site for consideration by council

Oamaru may yet welcome visitors with an information centre, but whether that happens will likely fall to the Waitaki District Council.
Alternative to i-Site for consideration by council
Alternative to i-Site for consideration by council
North OtagoJuly 21

Tourism vision more ‘bureaucratic’ than catchy, councillor says

An Oamaru ward councillor has branded Tourism Waitaki’s vision for the district as "appalling".
Tourism vision more ‘bureaucratic’ than catchy, councillor says
Tourism vision more ‘bureaucratic’ than catchy, councillor says
North OtagoJuly 21

Quick-thinking teen averts tragedy

An Oamaru teenager is being hailed a hero after waking her parents, rescuing her grandfather and calling emergency services when her house caught fire.
North OtagoJuly 19

Tree removal causes concern

An Oamaru woman fears removing trees in Severn St to repair a section of an Oamaru stone wall that toppled after heavy rain will take a toll on birdlife.
Tree removal causes concern
Tree removal causes concern
North OtagoJuly 17

Turning setbacks into opportunities

From the classrooms of New Zealand to England, then Kenya and back home, newly-appointed Omarama School principal Bevan Newlands has plenty of experiences to call on when he starts in terms three.
Turning setbacks into opportunities
Turning setbacks into opportunities
North OtagoJuly 17

Irritating nests to be raised with minister

Aspects of an Act that protects Oamaru’s notorious red-billed gulls are set for discussion when Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher meets Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage this month.
Irritating nests to be raised with minister
Irritating nests to be raised with minister