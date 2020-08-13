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Daniel Birchfield
daniel.birchfield@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
August 13
Free parking may end earlier
Free parking may end at two Oamaru car parks on September 1, a month earlier than the Waitaki District Council’s initial plan.
North Otago
August 11
Plan prioritising harbour development ideas to go to final consultation
A draft plan for the future of Oamaru Harbour has been adopted by the Waitaki District Council.
North Otago
July 22
Firefighters hope more hydrants on the horizon for town
Any improvement to water supply infrastructure in Weston to help firefighters do their jobs is "way overdue", the North Otago township’s fire chief says.
North Otago
July 21
Funding agency plan change by WDC
In an about-turn, Waitaki district councillors have moved against a recommendation the Waitaki District Council join the Local Government Funding Agency as a non-guaranteed member.
North Otago
July 21
Alternative to i-Site for consideration by council
Oamaru may yet welcome visitors with an information centre, but whether that happens will likely fall to the Waitaki District Council.
North Otago
July 21
Tourism vision more ‘bureaucratic’ than catchy, councillor says
An Oamaru ward councillor has branded Tourism Waitaki’s vision for the district as "appalling".
North Otago
July 21
Quick-thinking teen averts tragedy
An Oamaru teenager is being hailed a hero after waking her parents, rescuing her grandfather and calling emergency services when her house caught fire.
North Otago
July 19
Tree removal causes concern
An Oamaru woman fears removing trees in Severn St to repair a section of an Oamaru stone wall that toppled after heavy rain will take a toll on birdlife.
North Otago
July 17
Turning setbacks into opportunities
From the classrooms of New Zealand to England, then Kenya and back home, newly-appointed Omarama School principal Bevan Newlands has plenty of experiences to call on when he starts in terms three.
North Otago
July 17
Irritating nests to be raised with minister
Aspects of an Act that protects Oamaru’s notorious red-billed gulls are set for discussion when Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher meets Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage this month.
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