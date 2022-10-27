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Darryl Baser
darrylb@channel39.co.nz

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CanterburyOctober 27

Wet weather fails to dampen determination of striking nurses

Frustrated Christchurch nurses walked off the job yesterday after an overwhelming number declined a pay rise of less than 3 per cent.
Wet weather fails to dampen determination of striking nurses
Wet weather fails to dampen determination of striking nurses